Houston, TX

KENS 5

A look at the tornado damage left across the Houston area

PASADENA, Texas — A tornado caused significant damage in several Houston-area communities on Tuesday. A strong storm system created a line of destruction from the southeast to the northeast side of town as a confirmed tornado raced through the area. Pasadena. From homes to cars to trees, many neighbors...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Son of Holocaust survivor named to state antisemitism advisory commission

HOUSTON — Monday marks the beginning of Holocaust Remembrance Week in Texas public schools. Earlier this month, a Houston man was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the commission working to teach the next generation about the Holocaust and fight antisemitism. Inside the Marriott Marquis hotel in...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. It started in the Sienna area and moved to the northeast. The National...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
MAGNOLIA, TX

