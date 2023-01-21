Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Video of traffic stop goes viral as man questions rights during run-in with Morrow police
MORROW, Ga. — A video of a traffic stop in metro Atlanta is going viral. The traffic stop happened months ago in Morrow but the driver, who posted the video this month, is hoping to get justice for his cause. Jesse Cortez claims he did nothing wrong and that...
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
Complex
Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver
A substitute school bus driver was placed on leave this week after an argument with parents escalated into physical violence. According to WSBTV, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Paulding County, Georgia, as Allgood Elementary students were making their way home. A viral TikTok video showed the bus parked at a busy intersection while several adults pulled the children from the windows and the emergency exit.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
The Citizen Online
Douglasville woman jailed for firing pistol toward people on porch
A Douglasville woman is now in custody at the Fayette County Jail after allegedly firing a gun at several people last month in an altercation in the northern end of the county. Keshawn Milledge, 25, was arrested Jan. 19 on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft...
AOL Corp
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent
Former Fulton principal seeking back pay, lost benefits and accumulated retirement contributions.
Lawyer accuses deputy of assaulting defendant in YSL case. Sheriff says he spat in deputy’s face
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney for another defendant standing trial in the gang indictment against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several others is accusing a deputy of assaulting her client. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton...
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Police: Man ran for help before being killed outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. bus driver says she was trying to get students to ‘safe location’
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County School bus driver claims she was trying to get students onboard her bus to a “safe location” following an incident that’s since gone viral online. The driver, who asked not to be identified, said she was not trying...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man who yelled racial slurs at FedEx driver not charged or cited, lawyer responds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The law firm representing a FedEx employee who was discriminated against while completing a delivery in Douglas County has responded to the investigation. While we are deeply disappointed by the Sheriff’s decision not to cite or charge Mr. Bragg, we are not surprised....
Missing teen found safe in Coweta County, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Johnson has been found safe. Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Friday evening. Cameron Johnson, whose age was not disclosed by...
'Stop Cop City' activist reflects on weekend protest turned violent in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Six people arrested for domestic terrorism appeared in a virtual Fulton County court Monday. They are accused of being part of protests in Atlanta that turned violent over the weekend – all related to unrest over the planned construction of a new public safety training facility southeast of the Atlanta city limits.
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
