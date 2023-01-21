ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver

A substitute school bus driver was placed on leave this week after an argument with parents escalated into physical violence. According to WSBTV, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Paulding County, Georgia, as Allgood Elementary students were making their way home. A viral TikTok video showed the bus parked at a busy intersection while several adults pulled the children from the windows and the emergency exit.
Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
