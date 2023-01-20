CBS' Ghosts is an American remake of a popular British sitcom. Much like The Office and Shameless before it, it's become a highly-rated smash hit adored by audiences and critics alike. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman came on board from the original series across the pond to adapt the series for CBS and have served as showrunners of the American series for two seasons thus far. Ghosts follows married couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as they inherit the Woodstone Estate, a beautiful mansion, from a distant relative of Sam's. Together, they have dreams of renovating an old home into a bed and breakfast, but upon arriving, Samantha discovers that many spirits are haunting the halls, and she's the only one that can interact with them.

19 DAYS AGO