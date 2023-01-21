Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
dexerto.com
Overwatch heroes get their own Pokemon cards in custom fan collection
A Reddit user’s card collection has fans in awe because of its unique Pokemon cards styled after Overwatch heroes. Collectible trading cards have enamored kids and adults alike for several generations, from baseball cards to those of the Pokemon-branded variety. It’s a wonder they aren’t more prevalent across globally...
dexerto.com
Bootleg Pokemon mobile game ad shows Ash murdering Team Rocket’s James
A bootleg Pokemon mobile app lets players run through an obstacle course as anime protagonist Ash Ketchum. However, the final boss battle has a gruesome conclusion for Team Rocket’s James. The Pokemon series is no stranger to bizarre fan games. Fans around the world have remade versions of classic...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players beg for updates on “boring” Daily Adventure Incense
Pokemon Go players are no longer excited about the Daily Adventure incense after months of grinding for Galarian Birds. Many are calling for Niantic to introduce new content at a lower difficulty level. Pokemon Go has been met with mixed feelings by both new and longtime fans over the past...
dexerto.com
This Last of Us Clicker cosplay is so good fans want a new Universal ride
Fans are begging Universal Studios to add a new scare maze to Halloween Horror Nights after a cosplayer expertly pulled off a frightening rendition of The Last of Us’s Clickers. The Last of Us is back in the limelight thanks to HBO’s ongoing adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit post-apocalyptic...
Onlookers were recently baffled by a new mysterious sea creature that washed ashore- Some called it a 'Killer hot dog'
Just this past week, a bizarre-looking wild sea creature washed up on a beach's shores. The pink-colored eel-like animal did not appear to have eyes and had razor-sharp teeth. Many onlookers along the coast were baffled by the creature's long, pink, stalk-shaped body with a stump-like protrusion set just about one-third of the way down its body. [i]
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players clown Niantic over Shiny Darumaka spawn rate
A Lunar New Year event bonus promises an increased chance of finding Shiny Darumaka, yet Pokemon Go players say the spawn rate is low. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off late last week on January 19, unlocking access to more Timed Research content, Field Research tasks, and raids.
dexerto.com
Pokemon YouTuber WolfeyVGC is actually opening real-life Pokemon Gym
Pokemon World Champion and content creator Wolfey has made an announcement that he will open his own Pokemon Gym in New York. While details are sparse, fans are excited. Pokemon VGC competitors are some of the best players in the world, taking on other fans in contests of skill and strategy. However, these hardcore players also like to have a bit of fun when not battling to be the best. 2016 VGC Wold Champion Wolfey has put this on display with an active Twitter account, YouTube channel, and Twitch stream.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over best Pokeball for Shinies
Pokemon fans have the unique trait of finding discourse in the most niche facets of the game, and a great example of this is the recent debate over which Pokeballs are the best for catching Shiny Pokemon. For someone who has been in the Pokemon community for some time, they...
dexerto.com
One dedicated Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant
A Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant in the game, spending thousands of dollars in the process to acquire them all. Marvel Snap content creator Cody Snap tweeted out the store page of a player who has seemingly bought every single Art Variant there is to buy in the game. In the screenshot of the player’s store, there is quite literally nothing left for them to purchase.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 fans stunned by subtle Harry Potter Easter egg on Nova Operator
Modern Warfare 2 fans have only now just noticed a small detail on the Nova Operator that has a direct connection to the Harry Potter franchise. Modern Warfare 2 launched back in October 2022, the latest game including a free-to-play experience in the Warzone 2 overhaul. While the initial reception to the game and the months following brought with it major discourse about in-game bugs and performance issues aplenty, most of the dust has seemingly settled on the new CoD game.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs share update on map vote and hero draft features
As Overwatch 2 heads toward its third season, the developers have opened up about some of the game’s most-requested features including the ability to select maps and draft heroes. Overwatch 2 players have had a rough time with Season 2 so far. The reign of one-shot heroes such as...
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat passes out on stream after taking way too many edibles
Kai Cenat was left in a pretty bad way on his Twitch stream after consuming way too many edibles, eventually passing out, head hanging, with thousands of viewers watching on in amusement. Kai Cenat’s rise to Twitch stardom has been nothing short of incredible, even overtaking Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel to...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players list needed 1.2 update fixes for Shinies, boxes & more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have come together to compile a list of the needed fixes they hope to see in update version 1.2, including changes to Shiny Pokemon, boxes, outfits, and more. There’s no doubt that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are Game Freak’s most ambitious titles yet, bringing the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player walks their feet off for insane 74 Shiny Larvitar haul
A Pokemon Go player has made the most of the 2023 Larvitar Community Day, bringing home a pile of Shiny companions to trade, keep, or evolve. The sheer number shows an unusual amount of luck alongside dedication to gameplay. Pokemon Go players look forward to Community Day for a number...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal rework plans for Brigitte and Ramattra’s ultimates
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has shared plans to rework ultimates for both Ramattra and Brigitte in a future update, but fans will have to wait a bit for the support changes to go live. A new Overwatch 2 patch is among us, finally introducing some long-awaited nerfs to...
dexerto.com
YouTube streamer’s fish commits credit card fraud while playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
A YouTube streamer whose fish plays Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was recently the victim of credit card fraud after the game crashed, leading to an exposed credit card number and accidental purchases. One of the ways streaming has revolutionized gaming is through challenge runs. Instead of playing games the way...
dexerto.com
Comedian Dane Cook streams Warzone 2 but stream snipers ruin it immediately
Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 continue to be a little too good for the taste of many in the player base. Dane Cook, a popular comedian who tried his hand at Twitch streaming will probably hold the same opinion now after what happened to him on stream. Flashbangs, or...
Comments / 0