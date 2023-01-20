Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Game & show explained
How does Tess die in The Last of Us? Episode 2 cut the life of Joel’s smuggling partner short in skin-crawling fashion, so here’s what happened in the show and how it compares to the game. In our review, we said Episode 2 “builds on the tragedy, suspense,...
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 2 ending explained: What happened to Tess?
The Last of Us Episode 2 sees Joel, Ellie, and Tess venture through a museum filled with Clickers in a bid to reach the Fireflies – so, let’s break down the ending. In the first episode of the HBO adaptation, we saw Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) meeting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl with a curious secret: a bite mark from three weeks ago, yet she’s shown no signs of turning into an infected.
digitalspy.com
Murder Mystery 2 confirms Netflix release date with first look
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to 2019's Agatha Christie adaptation starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, as well as a first look. The duo return as Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye business off the ground....
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Rami Malek in Talks to Play Buster Keaton in Matt Reeves-Produced Series Developing at Warner Bros. Television
Warner Bros. Television is in talks to develop a limited series based on the life of silent film star Buster Keaton. The project would star Rami Malek as Keaton. “The Batman” director Matt Reeves would direct the limited series and produce via his 6th and Idaho Productions banner, which is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV. Malek and David Weddle also produce, with Ted Cohen in talks to serve as executive producer and writer. James Curtis’ 2022 biography “Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life” may serve as source material for the series, as the studio is negotiating the rights for...
ComicBook
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January 2023
Addams Family Values, The Borgias and the last two Rambo movies are among the high-profile titles set to leave Netflix later this month. The 1993 Paramount movie sequel Addams Family Values departs the streamer on Jan. 31 as Netflix’s latest take on the Addams Family, the Jenna Ortega-starring hit series Wednesday, was recently renewed for a second season.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6 on NetflixNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather?Netflix to Crack Down on Account Sharing "More Broadly" in the First Quarter Showtime’s historical drama, The Borgias,...
Cloverfield 4: What We Know About The Upcoming Movie
Years of teasing and development have led to Cloverfield 4, and here's all the information we have on the sci-fi sequel.
dexerto.com
Netflix CEO criticized for “blatant lie” over canceling Warrior Nun & more
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has received backlash after comments he made in an interview following the cancelation of the popular show Warrior Nun. The second season of Warrior Nun brought it into the top ten on Netflix, with its first season creeping back into the top ratings too. Racking up...
Digital Trends
Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
dexerto.com
The Owl House Season 3: Episodes 2 & 3 release date and how to watch
The Owl House Season 3 has officially started with the premiere of “Thanks to Them” on October 15, however, fans will have a few months to wait before the next special episodes air on the Disney Channel. The Owl House fans were finally able to return to the...
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
dexerto.com
Creed 3: Jonathan Major’s compares character to Rocky 3’s Clubber Lang
Jonathan Majors has been describing his time making Creed 3, stating he “took a couple” on the chin, and comparing the film to Rocky III, and his character to Clubber Lang. 2023 is a big year for Jonathan Majors. He’s getting great reviews for Sundance title Magazine Dreams....
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: How to Stream the Golden Globe-Winning Colin Farrell Movie
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It might’ve been one of the best movies of 2022, but The Banshees of Inisherin, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big night at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance. “Martin...
dexerto.com
Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations
The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius. The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.
dexerto.com
Aubrey Plaza’s SNL spoof of Avatar, White Lotus, & M3gan goes viral on TikTok
The latest episode of SNL is going viral online thanks to an impressive hosting job by Aubrey Plaza, with the actor recreating some of the most talked about shows and films at the moment including the likes of Avatar, M3gan, and White Lotus. Hot off the success of her role...
