In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/24/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/23/2023): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Will Challenge Roman Reigns For The WWE Universal Title After Winning The Royal Rumble Match
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how after he wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this coming Saturday he will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as he as never held the title in the past like he did the WWE Championship.
rajah.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/22): Binghamton, New York
WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from...
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com
WWE News: Last Night's Monday Night Raw Generates Highest Domestic Gate in Show's History
-- WWE reported today that last night's Monday Night Raw generated the highest domestic gate in the history of the show. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells...
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Major Change To A Segment On RAW's 30th Anniversary
WWE previously announced that tonight's 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of every generation of The Bloodline will give big praise to The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A report was then made by PWInsider.com that the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment will no longer take place and it has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also said on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's 30th Anniversary Show In Philadelphia, PA. (1/23/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com
Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles
WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Talks About How Locker Room Is Handling Vince McMahon Situation
Karrion Kross is confident in his job security now that Vince McMahon is back at the helm. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the WWE Superstar spoke with the San Antonio Express for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, Kross spoke...
rajah.com
Bray Wyatt Posts Heartfelt Message Reacting To Endorsement From "American Badass" Undertaker At Raw Is XXX
Bray Wyatt was endorsed by the longtime locker room leader on WWE television this week. And to "The Eater of Worlds," it justifies a lifetime of sacrifices for him. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Bray Wyatt took to social media to thank "The American Badass" Undertaker for the special moment the two shared during the show.
rajah.com
Backstage WWE News on "Big Name" Who Was Pitched to Wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
-- Yesterday, a report emerged about WWE pitching ideas for Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle with a match against Roman Reigns at the forefront followed by another match against another "big name" that was alluded to but not clearly identified. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that this big name that WWE was pitching to Austin was Brock Lesnar and while it's not "on", the match was discussed for months.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding their 30th Anniversary episode of RAW later tonight inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it was previously announced that current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Championship against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
