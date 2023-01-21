Read full article on original website
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
Oklahoma Human Services SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to take over Swadley's investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With one scandal after another last year, Oklahoma's new attorney general is sharing how he plans to investigate them. Two weeks into his administration, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is already making good on a promise he made on the campaign trail. "We hold state government...
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
Employees sue Kroger for wage-theft, system-wide failure of new pay system
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. A group of the supermarket chain's employees in the Mid-Atlantic region filed a class action lawsuit alleging their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft.
Turkey Mountain holds naming contest for Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all the buzz surrounding the new stone staircase at Turkey Mountain, the park has decided to let the public help name the feature. A google form was created where Tulsans can submit suggestions. The form will accept suggestions until Friday. The park said they...
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
Washington launches program to teach more kids to ride bikes, Gov. Inslee helps teach
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools...
Raising Oklahoma: Children and Chores
Children and chores can be like oil and water, they just don’t mix!. Sonya Mcdaniel, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator gives us tips on how to teach children the value of chores and make it fun!. For more information, visit extension.okstate.edu.
Tacos San Pedro co-owner Eva Gil goes silent amid probe into massive tax credit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has an update on our quest to find out how a taco shop on the south side ended up with tax credit worth almost a quarter billion dollars. FOX 25 was the first to report state records show Tacos San Pedro applied and was approved for the new jobs tax credit package, meant for large manufacturers in Oklahoma.
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
Mental Health Monday: How to Advocate for Your Mental Health
Mental Health affects us all and Nami Oklahoma is helping the state with countless resources and an upcoming conference. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma joined LO to share details about the event, along with Tiffany Middleton, a Mental Health Advocate, who shared her story and why advocating for your mental health is so important.
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
