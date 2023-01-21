ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Human Services SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
FLORIDA STATE
okcfox.com

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' dies at 100

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Marina Metevelis, known as Tulsa's "Rose the Riveter" because she helped build B-17 bombers during World War II, died on Jan. 14 at the age of 100. Marina was born and raised in Wichita, Kan., and while in high school, she began to help build B-17 bombers for troops during World War II. Her brother was killed in the war when she was 18.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Employees sue Kroger for wage-theft, system-wide failure of new pay system

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. A group of the supermarket chain's employees in the Mid-Atlantic region filed a class action lawsuit alleging their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft.
LYNCHBURG, VA
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Children and Chores

Children and chores can be like oil and water, they just don’t mix!. Sonya Mcdaniel, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator gives us tips on how to teach children the value of chores and make it fun!. For more information, visit extension.okstate.edu.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Tacos San Pedro co-owner Eva Gil goes silent amid probe into massive tax credit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has an update on our quest to find out how a taco shop on the south side ended up with tax credit worth almost a quarter billion dollars. FOX 25 was the first to report state records show Tacos San Pedro applied and was approved for the new jobs tax credit package, meant for large manufacturers in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: How to Advocate for Your Mental Health

Mental Health affects us all and Nami Oklahoma is helping the state with countless resources and an upcoming conference. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma joined LO to share details about the event, along with Tiffany Middleton, a Mental Health Advocate, who shared her story and why advocating for your mental health is so important.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

