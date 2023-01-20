Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. (JKHY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. First Majestic Silver Corp. AG engages in exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, focusing on silver and gold production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Allegheny Technologies (ATI). This company, which is in the Zacks Steel - Speciality industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Albemarle (ALB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $264.59, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: EFA, TEVA, CCEP, AER
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) where we have detected an approximate $341.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.7% decrease week over week (from 693,000,000 to 688,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of EFA, in trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) is down about 0.8%, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) is trading flat, and AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) is higher by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the EFA Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of EFA, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Gartner (IT) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Gartner (IT), which belongs to the Zacks Consulting Services industry. This technology information and analysis company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
NASDAQ
CVB Financial (CVBF) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
CVB Financial (CVBF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - TLT
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLT) where we have detected an approximate $900.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 284,900,000 to 293,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of TLT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $61.38, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Why Curtiss-Wright (CW) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Curtiss-Wright (CW). This company, which is in the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.85MM shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 17.26MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -17.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Trustmark (TRMK) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $27.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker SWK is in the midst of a business transformation while it also has to fight inflationary pressures and the challenging macroeconomic environment. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see earnings fall for the second year in a row in 2023. Stanley Black &...
NASDAQ
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.36), with the stock changing hands as low as $33.83 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Comments / 0