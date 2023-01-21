Read full article on original website
German defence minister sees decision soon on tanks for Ukraine
FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German defense minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, whichever way it may go. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) - India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. "Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances," an IMF spokesperson said in a...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Corruption trial begins for Mauritanian former president
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Mauritania's former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz went on trial Wednesday accused of alleged corruption and money laundering during his time in office. He's being tried with ten other defendants, including former prime ministers and prominent businessmen. They all deny the charges. The 66-year-old Aziz...
BVI-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria rejects lying, bribery allegations
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lawyers representing a British Virgin Islands-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria over a collapsed gas processing project on Tuesday rejected Nigerian allegations that it bribed senior officials to obtain a lucrative contract. Nigeria is trying to overturn an award to Process & Industrial Developments...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap the holiday...
Ukrainian officials dismissed in Zelenskiy's biggest shake-up of war
KYIV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A slew of senior officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine's biggest political shake-up of the war so far that Kyiv said showed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in tune with his public following corruption allegations. A long-running battle against corruption in Ukraine has taken on...
Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being...
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
Turkey's president says no support for Sweden's NATO bid
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president said Monday Sweden shouldn’t expect support for NATO membership following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning protest on Saturday, saying it was an insult to everyone, especially to...
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the...
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Two British aid workers were killed during Ukraine evacuation
LONDON (Reuters) -British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry's family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has...
Russia's new army plan considers NATO's expansion, Ukraine -chief of staff
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said late on Monday that the new plan on changes to the country's armed forces considers possible NATO expansion and the use of Ukraine against Russia. "The plan is approved by the President of the Russian Federation (Vladimir...
Greek opposition submits censure motion over phonetapping scandal
ATHENS (Reuters) -The head of Greece's largest opposition party submitted a censure motion against the conservative government on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of orchestrating mass wiretaps of political allies and foes. The case, still under investigation by prosecutors, emerged in August when Nikos Androulakis, leader of the socialist...
Lebanon's prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday defied the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can not proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. The move by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, appeared to...
