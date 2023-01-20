ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Euro zone bond yields little changed after hawkish ECB comments

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday in subdued trading after European Central Bank (ECB) officials said over the weekend they expect interest rates to climb considerably higher. Bond yields in the single-currency area have fallen sharply since the start of the year,...
Benzinga

Hanmi Financial's Earnings Outlook

Hanmi Financial HAFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanmi Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Hanmi Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
US News and World Report

BoC to Raise Rates by 25 Bps to Peak of 4.50% on Jan. 25: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by a modest quarter point to 4.50% on Jan. 25 and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists, with risks skewed toward a higher peak. Inflation, which clocked 6.3%...
Reuters

Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.6% to 79.1 points in January, official data showed on Monday, increasing again after a month with marked improvements in confidence for households and the economic situation.
investing.com

ECB policymakers spar on rate outlook beyond Feb hike

FRANKFURT/PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers laid out diverging views on future interest rate hikes on Monday, suggesting that moves beyond next week's half a percentage point increase remain contentious. The ECB promised in December a steady pace of 50 basis point increases spanning multiple meetings to combat sky high...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline

A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 20, 2023: Benchmark Rate Trends Up

Mortgage rates this week went in a mixture of directions, but an important rate is now higher. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates are higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, declined. Mortgage rates...
Reuters

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
kalkinemedia.com

MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices, China demand prospects

By Md Manzer Hussain Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets ended higher on Sunday, reflecting Friday's rise in oil prices driven by prospects that an upbeat economic growth outlook from China could signal increased fuel demand in the world's second-largest economy. Oil, which fuels the region's economies, settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday, with Brent crude at $87.63 a barrel, up $1.47 or 1.7%. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.4%, supported by a 1.5% gain in luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development and a 0.8% rise in oil giant Aramco . Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, rose 0.5%. The Qatari Stock index inched up 0.9%, with almost all its constituent stocks in positive territory. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its rally with a 2.3% gain and Qatar Islamic Bank rose 1.3%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 10.5% jump in Housing and Development Bank and a 2.1% gain in El Sewedy Electric. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 10,725 QATAR added 0.9% to 10,905 EGYPT added 0.3% to 16,119 BAHRAIN fell 0.1% to 1,926 OMAN lost 0.6% to 4,700 KUWAIT added 0.2% to 8,071 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by David Holmes)
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland Russia State Prisoner

STORY 2: Russians living in Switzerland and supporters demonstrate in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 to shout their anger and outrage at the repression in Russia, and to express solidarity, support and respect for political prisoners in Russia. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited...
AOL Corp

U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Forestar Gr

Forestar Gr FOR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Forestar Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59. Forestar Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...

