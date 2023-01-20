Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone bond yields little changed after hawkish ECB comments
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Monday in subdued trading after European Central Bank (ECB) officials said over the weekend they expect interest rates to climb considerably higher. Bond yields in the single-currency area have fallen sharply since the start of the year,...
Benzinga
Hanmi Financial's Earnings Outlook
Hanmi Financial HAFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanmi Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Hanmi Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
US News and World Report
BoC to Raise Rates by 25 Bps to Peak of 4.50% on Jan. 25: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by a modest quarter point to 4.50% on Jan. 25 and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists, with risks skewed toward a higher peak. Inflation, which clocked 6.3%...
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January
ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.6% to 79.1 points in January, official data showed on Monday, increasing again after a month with marked improvements in confidence for households and the economic situation.
investing.com
ECB policymakers spar on rate outlook beyond Feb hike
FRANKFURT/PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers laid out diverging views on future interest rate hikes on Monday, suggesting that moves beyond next week's half a percentage point increase remain contentious. The ECB promised in December a steady pace of 50 basis point increases spanning multiple meetings to combat sky high...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
5 reasons why stock market valuations are poised for a rebound in 2023, according to Raymond James
The S&P 500's 42% decline in its price-to-earnings multiple is the greatest drop in nearly 50 years, according to Raymond James. The investment firm said falling interest rates and moderating inflation will help drive a rebound in valuation multiples this year. These are five reasons why valuations are poised for...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline
A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 20, 2023: Benchmark Rate Trends Up
Mortgage rates this week went in a mixture of directions, but an important rate is now higher. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates trailed off, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates are higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, declined. Mortgage rates...
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington.
Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Gold and Silver predicted to spike in value, as US hits debt limit and dollar weakens.
Continuing high inflation plus the rising risk the federal government could default on its loans; will likely prompt commodities traders on Wall Street to buy up more precious metals contracts in 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices, China demand prospects
By Md Manzer Hussain Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets ended higher on Sunday, reflecting Friday's rise in oil prices driven by prospects that an upbeat economic growth outlook from China could signal increased fuel demand in the world's second-largest economy. Oil, which fuels the region's economies, settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday, with Brent crude at $87.63 a barrel, up $1.47 or 1.7%. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.4%, supported by a 1.5% gain in luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development and a 0.8% rise in oil giant Aramco . Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, rose 0.5%. The Qatari Stock index inched up 0.9%, with almost all its constituent stocks in positive territory. The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank continued its rally with a 2.3% gain and Qatar Islamic Bank rose 1.3%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 10.5% jump in Housing and Development Bank and a 2.1% gain in El Sewedy Electric. SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 10,725 QATAR added 0.9% to 10,905 EGYPT added 0.3% to 16,119 BAHRAIN fell 0.1% to 1,926 OMAN lost 0.6% to 4,700 KUWAIT added 0.2% to 8,071 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by David Holmes)
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland Russia State Prisoner
STORY 2: Russians living in Switzerland and supporters demonstrate in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 to shout their anger and outrage at the repression in Russia, and to express solidarity, support and respect for political prisoners in Russia. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited...
AOL Corp
U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Forestar Gr
Forestar Gr FOR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Forestar Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59. Forestar Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Comments / 0