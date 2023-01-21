Read full article on original website
Related
Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)
After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
'The Last of Us' Episode 2: Anna Torv on Tess's Fate and Working With Pedro Pascal (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of The Last of Us, titled "Infected." Sunday's episode of The Last of Us kept the emotions coming as fans got to see one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the game canon play out onscreen. Following her introduction as Joel's (Pedro Pascal)...
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Responds to Concerns That His Season Won't Be Dramatic (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross is alleviating fans' fears that his season of The Bachelor will be boring. ET spoke to season 27's leading man, and the tech executive offered a word of warning to viewers who aren't convinced that his journey will be worth watching. "To people that don't think it's dramatic,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Defends Kissing Multiple Women on Night One (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross wasn't afraid to lock lips on his first night as the Bachelor. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the latest franchise lead following Monday's season 27 premiere of The Bachelor, and the tech executive revealed why he didn't hesitate to kiss multiple women on night one. "Follow the heart...
20 Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Show How "The Last Of Us" Was Made
"I couldn't believe what they had just built for a scene that's like a minute long."
Why Police Performed a Welfare Check on Britney Spears
Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram again, causing concern from her fans!. TMZ reports that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office received several calls from fans, who felt that the deleted account was a sign that Spears was in trouble. The cops then made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks,...
Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband
Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement as Actor Remains Missing After Hiking in California
As the search continues for actor Julian Sands continues, his family is sharing their thanks for those working in dangerous conditions to find him. Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13, after going hiking in snowy weather in the Mount Baldy area in Southern California.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
Drake Pauses Show After a Fan Falls From the Balcony at Apollo Theater
There was a scary moment at Drake's most recent show. During the 36-year-old rapper's performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday, a fan fell into the orchestra section from above. A video posted by The Shade Room shows the man's fall into the audience and those around him...
Paul Mescal's Sister Reacts to His First-Time Oscar Nomination Amid Mom's Chemotherapy
Paul Mescal's family is celebrating his latest achievement. After the 26-year-old actor nabbed his first Oscar nomination for his work in Aftersun, his sister, Nell Mescal, took to Twitter to reveal why the honor came at the perfect time for the family. "My mum got a haircut today in prep...
2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List
With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
