Hawaii State

WUSA

Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)

After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
WUSA

Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo

The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
extratv

Why Police Performed a Welfare Check on Britney Spears

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram again, causing concern from her fans!. TMZ reports that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office received several calls from fans, who felt that the deleted account was a sign that Spears was in trouble. The cops then made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks,...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
WUSA

Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband

Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement as Actor Remains Missing After Hiking in California

As the search continues for actor Julian Sands continues, his family is sharing their thanks for those working in dangerous conditions to find him. Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13, after going hiking in snowy weather in the Mount Baldy area in Southern California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WUSA

Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now

Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
NEW YORK STATE
WUSA

Drake Pauses Show After a Fan Falls From the Balcony at Apollo Theater

There was a scary moment at Drake's most recent show. During the 36-year-old rapper's performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday, a fan fell into the orchestra section from above. A video posted by The Shade Room shows the man's fall into the audience and those around him...
WUSA

2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA

