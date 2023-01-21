Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.

