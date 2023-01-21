Read full article on original website
Riley Keough And Sam Claflin Star In The First "Daisy Jones & The Six" Trailer, And I'm Just So Excited
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin sing "Regret Me" in the first trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six, so, yes, I am freaking out over here.
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More
Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
WUSA
Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on His Show's 20th Anniversary and Nervously Interviewing George Clooney (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel will take a nostalgic trip down television's memory lane on Thursday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel Live by replicating his show's first-ever episode. ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Kimmel ahead of his milestone episode. "I had the displeasure of sitting down and forcing myself to...
WUSA
'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)
The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall. In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a...
WUSA
Rihanna Earns First Oscar Nomination for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Original Song
Rihanna has earned another iconic first! On Tuesday, the Academy revealed that her single, "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Other nominees in the category include Diane Warren's "Applause" (Tell It Like a Woman), Lady Gaga's "Hold...
WUSA
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!. "It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the...
WUSA
Tony Bennett Congratulates Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination
Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
WUSA
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
WUSA
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
WUSA
Eddie Redmayne Says There Are No Plans for a Fourth 'Fantastic Beasts' Film
It looks like Fantastic Beasts fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a fourth or fifth film. Star Eddie Redmayne recently noted that the Harry Potter spinoff has no plans to create future films at this time. “I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of," Redmayne, 41,...
WUSA
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Jurors Walk Out of Movie Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
Marlee Matlin is taking a stand. The 57-year-old actress, who is deaf, walked out of the premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday after the Sundance Film Festival failed to provide adequate captioning, Variety reported. According to the outlet, Matlin, along with fellow U.S. Dramatic Competition jury members Jeremy O. Harris...
WUSA
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name
Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
WUSA
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
