Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
‘The Last of Us’ creators break down that nightmare-fueled Clicker kiss from episode two
There are few emotions quite as palpable and forceful in humans like disgust, with the second episode of The Last of Us delivering some truly disconcerting imagery. The second chapter gave probably the most compelling horror we’ll see in the series, with “Infection” showing our first proper look at Clickers in action, as well as the truly mesmerizing ASMR-like “click” they espouse. Dangerous, deadly, and disgusting, but it only got better from there in the very final moments.
WoW players fear Crafting Cartels are taking over Dragonflight and getting players banned from playing
World of Warcraft is not what it is before. However, sometimes the players take the game too seriously and form community like Devilsaur Mafia with strict schedules and shifts to completely control one aspect of the game. In Dragonflight, saw history repeat itself as Crafting Cartels are taking over the game and getting players banned.
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
Fallout shows set pics look like games
The Last Of Us companies are already desperate for the next video game, and this seems to be a sign of the Amazon Fallout. After the Sonic The Hedgehog and Uncharted films started rolling, the Last of Us officially made live action video game adaptations the hottest thing in Hollywood. And that will mean that studios scrambling against themselves to win their half-success a match they have the ability to imagine.
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
The Last of Us TV series – Clickers explained
What are Clickers? In The Last of Us TV series, the world has been overrun by zombie-like creatures known as the infected. These poor unfortunate souls are the victims of a mutated fungus known as cordyceps that takes control of those infected, reducing them to a feral, cannibalistic state. Thankfully...
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched
Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.
The Mandalorian Disney +: What is the reason for the return of Grogu in season three?
In the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, A Mandalorian Returns, Din Djarin asks the Armorer to melt her spear in Beskar to make a very resistant chain mail. He counts give them to Grogu. Djarin na no more information about the child, since he left Skywalker, and worries about his health. Mando has reached out to Fennec Shand who tells him that she and Boba Fett need him to beat the Pykes Syndicate. She agrees to help them, but must first visit their young friend, he says. He decided to go out of his way to find him in episode 6 of The Stranger from the Desert. Grogu is trained by Luke to study the force, he develops his reflexes and learns to make a great leap thanks to the forceetc. In order to restore her memory, the mission of Grogu is to recapture the war of the Jedi.
Sprigatito is officially the mascot of the United States’ no-fly list, but I’m so surprised that any Pokemon fan really has a shock?
Has there ever been a Pokemon embroiled in as much controversy (inadvertently, obviously) as Sprigatito?. One month ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released images of Sprigatito, and fans instantly went wild on their forehead and ears. Despite being a Grass-type Pokémon, the hemp leaf is a symbol for cannabis, and they became a weed cat Pokemon called Sprigatito, a mascot for stoners. Because of its energy, this gives a soft air to the bones.
The tangle of the sea: City of Mididvania is floating in April
It will not take long before landlubbers can sail. A release date has been issued for Curse of the Sea Rats in Metroidvania. In addition to this, there’s a new trailer that introduces some bosses. The program Curse of the Sea Rats is really unable to succeed in a...
Jealous fury rages after one episode of ‘The Last of Us’ blows 7 ‘Resident Evil’ movies and a TV show out of the water
Laughing in the face of the video game curse, The Last of Us has already become the single highest-rated live-action console adaptation there’s ever been, and it’s only one episode in. There’s a large number of fans out there who’ve seen their favorite gaming franchises butchered on the...
Major gaming forum issues total ban on discussion of Hogwarts Legacy
Resetera staff have expanded an existing ban on promotional material for the game
