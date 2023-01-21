Read full article on original website
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Wild New George Santos Claim Astonishes Rachel Maddow: 'Surreal Is 1 Word For It'
The MSNBC anchor aired an exclusive unearthed video of the embattled Republican congressman.
Video: Fox News’ Geraldo says ‘AR’ in AR-15 stands for ‘automatic rifle’ which is wrong
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera has come under intense criticism for suggesting that the “AR” part in the name “AR-15” means “automatic rifle,” when in reality it means “ArmaLite Rifle.” ArmaLite is the company that first manufactured the gun. A 31-second Twitter...
Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47
A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
