Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)

There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley, Talks Performing at Her Memorial Service (Exclusive)

Axl Rose was honored to be able to perform and speak at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service. "I didn't really know I was going to speak or anything," the founding member of Guns N' Roses tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "I still feel like I don't know that I deserve to be here, but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot, but I was pretty nervous and emotional up there.
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere

How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)

It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now

Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN

Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
Razzie Awards: 'Blonde,' 'Morbius,' Tom Hanks picked among 2022's worst

Awards season is in full swing — but while the Academy Awards honor the best films and performers, the Razzie Awards are gearing up to honor the "worst." Leading the pack for the Golden Raspberry Awards nominations this year was Netflix's "Blonde," a controversial, fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas. De Armas wasn't up for the worst actress honor, but the film racked up eight nominations from worst picture to worst screenplay.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seemingly Make Romance Instagram Official

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship! On Monday, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to post a pic with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son. In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in...
