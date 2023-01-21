Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Says It's Been 'One of the Toughest Times' as She Mourns Tristan Thompson's Mother Andrea
Khloe Kardashian is honoring Andrea Thompson, the late grandmother of her children. Andrea, the mother of Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, died suddenly earlier this month from a heart attack, according to reports. On Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Andrea. "I have been avoiding this…....
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)
There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!. "It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the...
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley, Talks Performing at Her Memorial Service (Exclusive)
Axl Rose was honored to be able to perform and speak at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service. "I didn't really know I was going to speak or anything," the founding member of Guns N' Roses tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "I still feel like I don't know that I deserve to be here, but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot, but I was pretty nervous and emotional up there.
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere
How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Has a Surprising Heart-to-Heart With Kim, Shares Where She and Michael Stand
Angela and Kim had a surprisingly deep conversation during the conclusion of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired Sunday on TLC, despite the two being at odds ahead of the tell-all due to the bad blood between Angela and Kim's ex-fiancé, Usman. Angela...
'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)
It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN
Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
JoJo Siwa Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Coming Out: 'I'm So Proud of 17 Year Old JoJo'
JoJo Siwa is looking back on how far she's come! The 19-year-old YouTube star shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." from the day she publicly came out as a lesbian. "2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m...
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial at Graceland: Sarah Ferguson, Billy Corgan and More Stars in Attendance
Austin Butler, Alanis Morissette and Sarah Ferguson were among the celebrities at Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service on Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Former mayor of Memphis, AC Wharton, took the podium to reflect on the woman who was "all Memphis," and the only child of Elvis...
Razzie Awards: 'Blonde,' 'Morbius,' Tom Hanks picked among 2022's worst
Awards season is in full swing — but while the Academy Awards honor the best films and performers, the Razzie Awards are gearing up to honor the "worst." Leading the pack for the Golden Raspberry Awards nominations this year was Netflix's "Blonde," a controversial, fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas. De Armas wasn't up for the worst actress honor, but the film racked up eight nominations from worst picture to worst screenplay.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seemingly Make Romance Instagram Official
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship! On Monday, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to post a pic with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son. In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in...
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
