Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'The Ultimatum' Couple Colby and Madlyn Are Expecting Baby No. 2: See the Pregnancy Announcement
One of The Ultimatum's most memorable couples is still going strong! Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they are expecting their second child this coming September. "Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She's 'Making 2023 My Year' After Kody Divorce
Christine Brown is ready to focus on herself in 2023. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram over the weekend to show herself working out and trying on an all-black ensemble, posing and grinning for the camera. In the clip, she uses a rowing machine and does sit-ups with a...
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
KTVB
Priscilla Presley Speaks Out After Lisa Marie's Graceland Memorial: 'It's Been a Difficult Time'
Priscilla Presley is speaking out with a message of gratitude. Priscilla, 77, took to Twitter on Monday evening to share her appreciation for all those who have sent her condolences and well-wishes since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12. "Thank you all for your condolences,"...
KTVB
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child! The 32-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced that she is pregnant via Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning. The baby, whose gender has not been shared, is due this summer and will join their almost 2-year-old son, August. "The family are...
KTVB
Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband
Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
KTVB
Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo
Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!. NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
KTVB
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Pens Letter to Her Mother, Read During Emotional Memorial Service
Remembering her mom with love. Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, penned a heartfelt eulogy in her mother's honor. Riley was among the hundreds of Lisa Marie's friends and family who gathered Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee for the service, which paid tribute to the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
KTVB
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie During Memorial Service
Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Priscilla, 77, spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects to her and Elvis Presely's daughter, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54. The grieving mother took the...
KTVB
'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)
It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
KTVB
Paul Mescal's Sister Reacts to His First-Time Oscar Nomination Amid Mom's Chemotherapy
Paul Mescal's family is celebrating his latest achievement. After the 26-year-old actor nabbed his first Oscar nomination for his work in Aftersun, his sister, Nell Mescal, took to Twitter to reveal why the honor came at the perfect time for the family. "My mum got a haircut today in prep...
KTVB
Austin Butler Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley Following Oscar Nomination for 'Elvis'
On Tuesday, Austin Butler officially became an Oscar nominee thanks to his award-winning portrayal of Elvis Presley. While celebrating his first-ever Academy Award nomination for his turn in Elvis, he also paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 less than two weeks prior on Jan. 12.
KTVB
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Friendship With Sarah Ferguson
Lisa Marie Presley and Sarah Ferguson had a close bond. The Duchess of York and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only daughter had a friendship that spanned over a number of years, beginning when the singer lived in England with her then-husband, Michael Lockwood. "The two hit it off from...
KTVB
Cardi B Snaps Selfie on Her Way to Court-Mandated Community Service
Decked out for some hard work! Cardi B is fulfilling her court-mandated community service in style. The Invasion of Privacy artist took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snapshot of her fashionable ensemble, ahead of attending a day of community service, as part of her plea deal surrounding a 2018 incident at a strip club in Queens, New York.
KTVB
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
KTVB
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seemingly Make Romance Instagram Official
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship! On Monday, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to post a pic with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son. In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in...
Comments / 0