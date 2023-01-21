ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child! The 32-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced that she is pregnant via Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning. The baby, whose gender has not been shared, is due this summer and will join their almost 2-year-old son, August. "The family are...
KTVB

Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband

Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVB

Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo

Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!. NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
KTVB

'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly on Where Cast Friendships Stand After Season 1 (Exclusive)

It's time to pour one out for Southern Hospitality. Well, at least season 1 of Southern Hospitality. Leva Bonaparte's Southern Charm spinoff wraps up its freshman run on Monday night, capping off eight weeks of "wavy baby" energy and one peanut butter-themed sexcapade the Republic Garden & Lounge staff would likely prefer to forget. For stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly, it's all been a crash course in reality TV.
KTVB

Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Friendship With Sarah Ferguson

Lisa Marie Presley and Sarah Ferguson had a close bond. The Duchess of York and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only daughter had a friendship that spanned over a number of years, beginning when the singer lived in England with her then-husband, Michael Lockwood. "The two hit it off from...
TENNESSEE STATE
KTVB

Cardi B Snaps Selfie on Her Way to Court-Mandated Community Service

Decked out for some hard work! Cardi B is fulfilling her court-mandated community service in style. The Invasion of Privacy artist took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snapshot of her fashionable ensemble, ahead of attending a day of community service, as part of her plea deal surrounding a 2018 incident at a strip club in Queens, New York.
QUEENS, NY
KTVB

Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
KTVB

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seemingly Make Romance Instagram Official

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship! On Monday, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to post a pic with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son. In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in...
ORLANDO, FL

