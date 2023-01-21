ABC’s inquiry into Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has not reached a resolution. "The investigation involving Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship is still ongoing," a source tells ET. "There is still no clear determination as to when the findings will be released, especially with the constant accusations being tossed T.J.’s way, and higher ups want to make sure all accusations are being addressed and taken seriously." This comes amid a new report alleging Holmes had an affair with a script coordinator at ABC who was more than a decade younger than him.

23 HOURS AGO