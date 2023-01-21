Read full article on original website
Riley Keough And Sam Claflin Star In The First "Daisy Jones & The Six" Trailer, And I'm Just So Excited
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin sing "Regret Me" in the first trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six, so, yes, I am freaking out over here.
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More
Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on His Show's 20th Anniversary and Nervously Interviewing George Clooney (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel will take a nostalgic trip down television's memory lane on Thursday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel Live by replicating his show's first-ever episode. ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Kimmel ahead of his milestone episode. "I had the displeasure of sitting down and forcing myself to...
'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)
The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall. In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a...
Rihanna Earns First Oscar Nomination for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Original Song
Rihanna has earned another iconic first! On Tuesday, the Academy revealed that her single, "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Other nominees in the category include Diane Warren's "Applause" (Tell It Like a Woman), Lady Gaga's "Hold...
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 First Look: Owen May Be Having a Midlife Crisis (Exclusive)
Is Owen OK? 9-1-1: Lone Star kicks off its fourth season on Tuesday, and Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is taking a ride on the wild side. Only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the premiere episode, titled "The New Hotness," which introduces Owen's new, and potentially very dangerous, hobby.
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere
How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
Angela Bassett Makes History as First Marvel Actor to Be Nominated for an Oscar
Angela Bassett is now the first performer from a Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be nominated for an acting Oscar. On Tuesday, it was revealed that she is up for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Ramonda, the Queen Mother, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Academy Awards.
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!. "It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the...
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana
It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Earn First Oscar Noms for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
On Tuesday, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan finally became Oscar nominees, thanks to their celebrated performances in this year's awards season breakout, Everything Everywhere All at Once. For the 95th Academy Awards, Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Evelyn Quan Wang while Quan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Yeoh's husband, Waymond.
Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN
Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
Razzie Awards: 'Blonde,' 'Morbius,' Tom Hanks picked among 2022's worst
Awards season is in full swing — but while the Academy Awards honor the best films and performers, the Razzie Awards are gearing up to honor the "worst." Leading the pack for the Golden Raspberry Awards nominations this year was Netflix's "Blonde," a controversial, fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas. De Armas wasn't up for the worst actress honor, but the film racked up eight nominations from worst picture to worst screenplay.
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name
Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'
Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List
With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
