‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More

Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere

How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana

It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Earn First Oscar Noms for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

On Tuesday, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan finally became Oscar nominees, thanks to their celebrated performances in this year's awards season breakout, Everything Everywhere All at Once. For the 95th Academy Awards, Yeoh was nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Evelyn Quan Wang while Quan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Yeoh's husband, Waymond.
Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN

Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now

Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
Razzie Awards: 'Blonde,' 'Morbius,' Tom Hanks picked among 2022's worst

Awards season is in full swing — but while the Academy Awards honor the best films and performers, the Razzie Awards are gearing up to honor the "worst." Leading the pack for the Golden Raspberry Awards nominations this year was Netflix's "Blonde," a controversial, fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas. De Armas wasn't up for the worst actress honor, but the film racked up eight nominations from worst picture to worst screenplay.
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name

Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'

Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
