Read full article on original website
Related
Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank
As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
37 Tech Products And Gadgets That Will Make Your Life Easier And More Productive In 2023
When we think we’ve gotten used to the cutting edge of gadgetry, the following year delivers more innovations. Let us help you catch up with this list of 37 devices that showcase the latest in consumer tech. As you might expect, these products are designed to streamline our routines and make everyday processes more efficient. Each one features an innovation you may have never seen before, perhaps even representing the future of tech in its respective category. And not only that, but there may be items on our list that you didn‘t know came in gadget form. But enough preamble – it’s time for you to step up and witness what the latest tech offers.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0