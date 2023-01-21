ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetQL preview: What are odds Bills take down Bengals?

By Matt Horner
WGR550
 5 days ago

(Audacy Sports/WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills (14-4 SU, 8-9-1 ATS, 7-11 O/U) will take on their AFC foe Cincinnati Bengals (14-4 SU, 12-5-1 ATS, 7-10-1 O/U) on Sunday afternoon in a rematch of their Week 17 matchup that ended up being a “no contest” following a medical emergency on the field for safety Damar Hamlin.

BetQL has all the projections, best bets and keys to victory you need to start making a profit while watching Buffalo continue their inspired chase for a Super Bowl title after the Hamlin incident.

BetQL is giving the Bills an 81.18% chance to win this game outright and projects them to win, 27.5-19.5. As a result, the model is listing the Bills (-5.5) as a three-star value (out of five) and under 48.5 total points as a three-star value at the time of this writing.

You can find much more info on BetQL’s game page , including live odds and corresponding best bets.

Buffalo surprisingly struggled with the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round at home as -13.5 favorites in the game. They came away with the victory, but it was far closer than it should have been. Miami only managed three yards per play, which is terrible.

The story of how they managed to stick with the Bills all falls on the shoulders of quarterback Josh Allen, who continues to seriously struggle with interceptions this season. He threw some costly ones in that game, and it is the main reason why the Dolphins were able to hang.

Now they get Cincinnati, a team that one could argue should have lost last week against a backup quarterback if not for a game-changing 99-yard fumble return.

Check out more insight into this game on BetQL’s Best Bets Dashboard and bet it risk-free at BetMGM right now up to $1,000 if you don’t already have an account there!

Be sure to check out BetQL’s other best bets along with player prop values, live public and sharp data, betting trends, exclusive sportsbook offers and much more. The model has hit 67.7% of four-star and five-star NFL bets over the last month, so get started with a free trial now!

