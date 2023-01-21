ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

St. Patrick's Cathedral memorial Mass marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD detectives Rivera, Mora

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

St. Patrick's Cathedral held a memorial Mass Saturday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deaths of NYPD Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

Officers, family members and friends attended the Mass as they remembered the men as peacemakers.

Mora and Rivera answered a domestic dispute call in Harlem between a mother and her adult son. The two officers were walking to the bedroom of the apartment when the door swung open, and Lashawn McNeil fatally shot both detectives.

Mora and Rivera’s names were added to the Wall of Heroes at the 32nd Precinct where they worked.

