Riley Keough is a mom. The actress, 33, seemingly welcomed a child sometime in the last year, who she was seemingly photographed with as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead of her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s Graceland memorial. During the service, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen also made reference to their own daughter as he read a letter written by Riley as a tribute for her mother. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Ben read from the note at the service. A rep for Riley also confirmed the news to People. HollywoodLife has also reached out for comment.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO