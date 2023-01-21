ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere

How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
WHAS 11

Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
WHAS 11

'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)

There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
WHAS 11

Captain Lee Rosbach Makes His 'Below Deck' Return in Midseason Teaser

Captain Lee Rosbach is back! In a look ahead at the rest of Below Deck season 10, the beloved captain returns after taking a leave of absence earlier this season due to health issues. "I feel like I'm back where I belong," Captain Lee says in the midseason trailer. "It's...
WHAS 11

Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
WHAS 11

Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
WHAS 11

Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN

Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
WHAS 11

Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband

Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHAS 11

Marie Osmond Developed Body Dysmorphia After Being Called 'Fat' on 'Donny & Marie' Set

Marie Osmond is reflecting on how an emotionally traumatic experience as a teenager led to a painful struggle with self-esteem and body dysmorphia. Speaking with Page Six, Marie, 63, recalled how she was berated and insulted by a TV producer while filming her reality show, Donny & Marie, in which she starred alongside her brother from 1976 to 1979.

Comments / 0

Community Policy