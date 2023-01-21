Read full article on original website
Related
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere
How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
Khloe Kardashian Says It's Been 'One of the Toughest Times' as She Mourns Tristan Thompson's Mother Andrea
Khloe Kardashian is honoring Andrea Thompson, the late grandmother of her children. Andrea, the mother of Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, died suddenly earlier this month from a heart attack, according to reports. On Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Andrea. "I have been avoiding this…....
'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)
The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall. In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a...
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)
There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She's 'Making 2023 My Year' After Kody Divorce
Christine Brown is ready to focus on herself in 2023. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram over the weekend to show herself working out and trying on an all-black ensemble, posing and grinning for the camera. In the clip, she uses a rowing machine and does sit-ups with a...
Captain Lee Rosbach Makes His 'Below Deck' Return in Midseason Teaser
Captain Lee Rosbach is back! In a look ahead at the rest of Below Deck season 10, the beloved captain returns after taking a leave of absence earlier this season due to health issues. "I feel like I'm back where I belong," Captain Lee says in the midseason trailer. "It's...
'Below Deck's Fraser Olender Reflects on Firing Camille Lamb and How It's Just the Start of Season 10's Drama
Camille Lamb, it's time to depart motor-yacht St. David... whether you like it or not. The dramatic deck-stew exits Below Deck after eight episodes of (metaphorical) rough seas on Monday night, after Captain Sandy Yawn put the power to fire her in chief steward Fraser Olender's hands. "I really love...
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan to Join Up for 'Clueless' Reunion (Exclusive)
Bring on the nostalgia! Clueless fans are gearing up for an epic reunion at this year's '90s Con. ET can exclusively announce that Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Elisa Donovan will be coming together for a super-fun class reunion of Clueless stars at That’s4Entertainment's 90’s Con 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut.
JoJo Siwa Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Coming Out: 'I'm So Proud of 17 Year Old JoJo'
JoJo Siwa is looking back on how far she's come! The 19-year-old YouTube star shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." from the day she publicly came out as a lesbian. "2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m...
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN
Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
Anne Heche's 14-Year-Old Son Atlas Breaks Silence Following Mom's Death
Anne Heche's 14-year-old son is breaking his silence on his mother's death nearly six months after she crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. "My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," Atlas Heche Tupper says in a statement to the Los...
Ben Smith-Petersen: What to Know About Riley Keough's Husband
Riley Keough has been married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015, but while the couple has shared sweet moments on Instagram and on the red carpet, fans got more of an intimate look at Petersen as he spoke on behalf of his wife during her mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, memorial service on Jan. 22.
Teddi Mellencamp on Feeding Into Her Haters and Finding Herself After 'RHOBH' Exit (Exclusive)
Teddi Mellencamp is well aware of the discourse surrounding her on "Housewives Twitter." In fact, she joins in on it, clapping back at and quote-tweeting criticism from "fan" accounts daily. "There's a difference between criticism and hate," she notes to ET. "I can take criticism. I can go and say,...
Marie Osmond Developed Body Dysmorphia After Being Called 'Fat' on 'Donny & Marie' Set
Marie Osmond is reflecting on how an emotionally traumatic experience as a teenager led to a painful struggle with self-esteem and body dysmorphia. Speaking with Page Six, Marie, 63, recalled how she was berated and insulted by a TV producer while filming her reality show, Donny & Marie, in which she starred alongside her brother from 1976 to 1979.
