Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Is a Stylish Teen During Paris Fashion Week Debut
When it comes to fashion, the Apple doesn't fall far from the tree -- Gwyneth Paltrow's tree, that is. Apple Martin, the Goop mogul's teenage daughter with ex Chris Martin, stepped out in France on Tuesday for an appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
Robert Pattinson Rocks a Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
Robert Pattinson showed off his style range -- and legs -- during Paris Fashion Week. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor attended the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show and wore a skirt for the occasion. Pattinson rocked a blue pleated skirt, with a brown plush jacket, layered over a turtleneck....
Cardi B Snaps Selfie on Her Way to Court-Mandated Community Service
Decked out for some hard work! Cardi B is fulfilling her court-mandated community service in style. The Invasion of Privacy artist took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snapshot of her fashionable ensemble, ahead of attending a day of community service, as part of her plea deal surrounding a 2018 incident at a strip club in Queens, New York.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
Love Me Tender by Constance Debré review – a bold queer awakening
Love Me Tender is as taut as the body its protagonist maintains through daily exercise: “I go swimming every day, I have a muscular back and shoulders.” She continues: “I have short hair that’s brown with a bit of grey at the front, I have part of a Caravaggio tattooed on my left arm and delicate lettering on my stomach that says Son of a Bitch.” After the narrator has itemised her appearance and frugal, almost monastic life – an ascetic existence, apart from compulsive sex with other women – she adds: “I don’t see my son any more; everything’s going well, he’s eight, he’ll be nine, then 10, then 11, his name is Paul, he’s great.”
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seemingly Make Romance Instagram Official
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship! On Monday, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to post a pic with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son. In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in...
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
Drake Pauses Show After a Fan Falls From the Balcony at Apollo Theater
There was a scary moment at Drake's most recent show. During the 36-year-old rapper's performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday, a fan fell into the orchestra section from above. A video posted by The Shade Room shows the man's fall into the audience and those around him...
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!. "It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Herself Leaking Postpartum, Talks Bandaging Her C-Section Wound
Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real when it comes to her postpartum life. The 37-year-old TV personality and model welcomed a baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, with husband John Legend earlier this month, and on Monday she took to Instagram to share an update. Posting a photo of herself in...
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana
It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
Olympic superstar Simone Biles shares new Wheaties box cover with her legion of fans
(CultureMap Austin) Fans of the breakfast of champions — and actual champions — are in luck, as a Houston-born G.O.A.T. has landed on the cover of an iconic cereal brand. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again graced the cover of Wheaties. The Texan G.O.A.T. revealed the box on her social media channels on Thursday, January 19. She first appeared on a Wheaties box cover in June 2022.
'The Bachelor': First Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Defense of Blackface Costume
Greer Blitzer is speaking out. The 24-year-old Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to apologize for her past tweets defending a Blackface costume. ET has reached out to ABC for comment. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Jurors Walk Out of Movie Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
Marlee Matlin is taking a stand. The 57-year-old actress, who is deaf, walked out of the premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday after the Sundance Film Festival failed to provide adequate captioning, Variety reported. According to the outlet, Matlin, along with fellow U.S. Dramatic Competition jury members Jeremy O. Harris...
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
