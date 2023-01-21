Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Keough And Sam Claflin Star In The First "Daisy Jones & The Six" Trailer, And I'm Just So Excited
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin sing "Regret Me" in the first trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six, so, yes, I am freaking out over here.
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More
Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
WHAS 11
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
WHAS 11
'Teen Wolf': Tyler Posey Says He 'Never Wants the Show to Die,' Hopes 'More' Is Coming (Exclusive)
The wolf pack is back together. The stars of Teen Wolfreunite for the new Paramount+ movie, which returns original star Tyler Posey as he steps back into the shoes of Scott McCall. In the movie, which begins streaming Thursday, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a...
WHAS 11
Tony Bennett Congratulates Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination
Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
WHAS 11
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
WHAS 11
Brian Tyree Henry Reacts to First Oscar Nomination, Says He Broke the News to 'Random Man in the Elevator'
Brian Tyree Henry is officially an Academy Award nominee! On Tuesday, Henry was among the five actors announced in the running for Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Academy Awards. The actor was recognized for his turn in Causeway. Other nominees in the category include Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees...
WHAS 11
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
WHAS 11
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana
It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
WHAS 11
Eddie Redmayne Says There Are No Plans for a Fourth 'Fantastic Beasts' Film
It looks like Fantastic Beasts fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a fourth or fifth film. Star Eddie Redmayne recently noted that the Harry Potter spinoff has no plans to create future films at this time. “I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of," Redmayne, 41,...
WHAS 11
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
WHAS 11
2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List
With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
WHAS 11
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name
Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
WHAS 11
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
WHAS 11
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'
Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
Comments / 0