‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Show: Everything To Know About The Cast, Release Date, Album & More

Come March, everyone is going to be talking about Daisy Jones & The Six. Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling 2019 novel is coming to life in a Prime Video limited series. Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones. The official teaser trailer and album news were announced on January 25, much to the delight of fans everywhere. We got the first snippet of “Regret Me,” and it is everything.
Tony Bennett Congratulates Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination

Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana

It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
Eddie Redmayne Says There Are No Plans for a Fourth 'Fantastic Beasts' Film

It looks like Fantastic Beasts fans shouldn't be holding their breath for a fourth or fifth film. Star Eddie Redmayne recently noted that the Harry Potter spinoff has no plans to create future films at this time. “I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of," Redmayne, 41,...
2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

With the help of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, capping off another eventful awards season. The two actors made the presentation live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name

Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo

The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'

Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."

