Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)
After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
WHAS 11
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
WHAS 11
'The Last of Us' Episode 2: Anna Torv on Tess's Fate and Working With Pedro Pascal (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of The Last of Us, titled "Infected." Sunday's episode of The Last of Us kept the emotions coming as fans got to see one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the game canon play out onscreen. Following her introduction as Joel's (Pedro Pascal)...
WHAS 11
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Defends Kissing Multiple Women on Night One (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross wasn't afraid to lock lips on his first night as the Bachelor. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the latest franchise lead following Monday's season 27 premiere of The Bachelor, and the tech executive revealed why he didn't hesitate to kiss multiple women on night one. "Follow the heart...
Why Police Performed a Welfare Check on Britney Spears
Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram again, causing concern from her fans!. TMZ reports that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office received several calls from fans, who felt that the deleted account was a sign that Spears was in trouble. The cops then made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks,...
WHAS 11
Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement as Actor Remains Missing After Hiking in California
As the search continues for actor Julian Sands continues, his family is sharing their thanks for those working in dangerous conditions to find him. Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13, after going hiking in snowy weather in the Mount Baldy area in Southern California.
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Accuses Ex Shayne of Casting for 'Perfect Match' While They Were Dating
The drama continues for formerLove Is Blindcouple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen. The exes got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but split at the altar after having an off-camera fight the night before their wedding. They later admitted to giving their relationship another go after the show wrapped, but ultimately went their separate ways.
WHAS 11
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana
It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
WHAS 11
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)
There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
WHAS 11
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
WHAS 11
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
WHAS 11
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27
Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
WHAS 11
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Welcome First Child Together
Time for a celebration! Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are new parents. The S.W.A.T. star and the model have welcomed a baby girl, the actor's rep confirmed to ET Tuesday evening. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,"...
WHAS 11
Paul Mescal's Sister Reacts to His First-Time Oscar Nomination Amid Mom's Chemotherapy
Paul Mescal's family is celebrating his latest achievement. After the 26-year-old actor nabbed his first Oscar nomination for his work in Aftersun, his sister, Nell Mescal, took to Twitter to reveal why the honor came at the perfect time for the family. "My mum got a haircut today in prep...
WHAS 11
Olympic superstar Simone Biles shares new Wheaties box cover with her legion of fans
(CultureMap Austin) Fans of the breakfast of champions — and actual champions — are in luck, as a Houston-born G.O.A.T. has landed on the cover of an iconic cereal brand. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again graced the cover of Wheaties. The Texan G.O.A.T. revealed the box on her social media channels on Thursday, January 19. She first appeared on a Wheaties box cover in June 2022.
WHAS 11
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)
David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before. David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie...
Comments / 0