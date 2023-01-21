ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

WHAS 11

Watch the 'Dynasty' Cast Have One Last Laugh in the Final Season Bloopers (Exclusive)

After wrapping up in September following a five-season run on The CW, what better way to say goodbye for good than an exclusive first look at the final season gag reel. In ET's sneak peek at the bloopers, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Grant Show, Michael Michele and more get tongue-tied as they try to get through their lines of dialogue on set.
Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo

The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show. Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13. The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group...
extratv

Why Police Performed a Welfare Check on Britney Spears

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram again, causing concern from her fans!. TMZ reports that the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s Office received several calls from fans, who felt that the deleted account was a sign that Spears was in trouble. The cops then made a visit to Spears’ Thousand Oaks,...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Julian Sands' Family Releases Statement as Actor Remains Missing After Hiking in California

As the search continues for actor Julian Sands continues, his family is sharing their thanks for those working in dangerous conditions to find him. Sands -- a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas -- has been missing since Jan. 13, after going hiking in snowy weather in the Mount Baldy area in Southern California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
'Girls Trip 2' Reuniting Full Cast for Adventure in Ghana

It looks like the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is heading to Ghana!. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit with filmmaker and producer Will Packer, confirmed the news during an interview with Variety at Sundance. Joking that Packer "might kill me," Oliver revealed that the sequel film would...
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Getting Older and Vinny's Awkward Relationship With Angelina (Exclusive)

There's no slowing down the cast of Jersey Shore. Thirteen years after exploding onto the reality TV scene and popularizing new acronyms like GTL (gym, tan, laundry) and FPC (fist pump, pushups, chapstick!), the crew's still putting in serious miles and partying like college kids excited for the end of Rush week. But it hurts, and they can thank father time.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now

Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
NEW YORK STATE
Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27. To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more...
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Welcome First Child Together

Time for a celebration! Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are new parents. The S.W.A.T. star and the model have welcomed a baby girl, the actor's rep confirmed to ET Tuesday evening. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,"...
Olympic superstar Simone Biles shares new Wheaties box cover with her legion of fans

(CultureMap Austin) Fans of the breakfast of champions — and actual champions — are in luck, as a Houston-born G.O.A.T. has landed on the cover of an iconic cereal brand. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again graced the cover of Wheaties. The Texan G.O.A.T. revealed the box on her social media channels on Thursday, January 19. She first appeared on a Wheaties box cover in June 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

