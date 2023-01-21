Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Teddi Mellencamp on Feeding Into Her Haters and Finding Herself After 'RHOBH' Exit (Exclusive)
Teddi Mellencamp is well aware of the discourse surrounding her on "Housewives Twitter." In fact, she joins in on it, clapping back at and quote-tweeting criticism from "fan" accounts daily. "There's a difference between criticism and hate," she notes to ET. "I can take criticism. I can go and say,...
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian Says It's Been 'One of the Toughest Times' as She Mourns Tristan Thompson's Mother Andrea
Khloe Kardashian is honoring Andrea Thompson, the late grandmother of her children. Andrea, the mother of Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, died suddenly earlier this month from a heart attack, according to reports. On Tuesday, Khloe took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Andrea. "I have been avoiding this…....
WHAS 11
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
WHAS 11
Lauren London on Why She Was Apprehensive Having Jonah Hill as Her Love Interest in 'You People' (Exclusive)
Lauren London admits that she was initially "apprehensive" about joining Netflix's You People. The 38-year-old actress stars as Amira in the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris, which follows her as she and her boyfriend -- played by Jonah Hil -- meet each other's families. Amira and Ezra (Hill) are...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Recruits 'White Lotus' Stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Valentine's Day Campaign
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are checking into a sexy new venture. The stars of TheWhite Lotus season 2 were tapped for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The 42-year-old founder of the brand shared the news on Monday, while promoting the upcoming Valentine's Day collection. "I watched The White...
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
WHAS 11
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!. "It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the...
WHAS 11
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley, Talks Performing at Her Memorial Service (Exclusive)
Axl Rose was honored to be able to perform and speak at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service. "I didn't really know I was going to speak or anything," the founding member of Guns N' Roses tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "I still feel like I don't know that I deserve to be here, but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot, but I was pretty nervous and emotional up there.
WHAS 11
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere
How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
WHAS 11
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Paramount Plus' 'Wolf Pack' (Exclusive)
Sarah Michelle Gellar dips her toe back into the supernatural with Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, the new series from Teen Wolf producer Jeff Davis and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. Wolf Pack follows teens Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when...
WHAS 11
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
WHAS 11
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial at Graceland: Sarah Ferguson, Billy Corgan and More Stars in Attendance
Austin Butler, Alanis Morissette and Sarah Ferguson were among the celebrities at Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service on Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Former mayor of Memphis, AC Wharton, took the podium to reflect on the woman who was "all Memphis," and the only child of Elvis...
WHAS 11
Austin Butler Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley Following Oscar Nomination for 'Elvis'
On Tuesday, Austin Butler officially became an Oscar nominee thanks to his award-winning portrayal of Elvis Presley. While celebrating his first-ever Academy Award nomination for his turn in Elvis, he also paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 less than two weeks prior on Jan. 12.
WHAS 11
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seemingly Make Romance Instagram Official
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have seemingly taken the next step in their relationship! On Monday, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to post a pic with Michael Jordan's 32-year-old son. In the shot, Larsa and Marcus stand in front of a display featuring flowers in...
WHAS 11
Priscilla Presley Speaks Out After Lisa Marie's Graceland Memorial: 'It's Been a Difficult Time'
Priscilla Presley is speaking out with a message of gratitude. Priscilla, 77, took to Twitter on Monday evening to share her appreciation for all those who have sent her condolences and well-wishes since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12. "Thank you all for your condolences,"...
WHAS 11
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Friendship With Sarah Ferguson
Lisa Marie Presley and Sarah Ferguson had a close bond. The Duchess of York and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only daughter had a friendship that spanned over a number of years, beginning when the singer lived in England with her then-husband, Michael Lockwood. "The two hit it off from...
WHAS 11
Tony Bennett Congratulates Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination
Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Wears Noose-Shaped Necklace in Paris
Kylie Jenner is sparking controversy with her latest accessory. On Monday, the 25-year-old reality star was spotted leaving a Paris restaurant wearing a noose-shaped necklace by Givenchy. Kylie paired the necklace with a blue gown and sparkly pink boots, both of which were designed by the fashion house. Givenchy first...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Accuses Ex Shayne of Casting for 'Perfect Match' While They Were Dating
The drama continues for formerLove Is Blindcouple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen. The exes got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but split at the altar after having an off-camera fight the night before their wedding. They later admitted to giving their relationship another go after the show wrapped, but ultimately went their separate ways.
WHAS 11
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
