wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
wsiu.org
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
KFVS12
Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up. On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police searching for alleged teen car thief
Paducah Police are looking for a teen suspected of stealing a pair of vehicles over the weekend. Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Justus K. White of Paducah. On Sunday, a woman called police from Park Avenue to report that her wallet, cash, and bank card were stolen from her vehicle. She said she alerted by her bank that someone had tried to use her card at the Kroger gas station on Park Avenue.
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. James M. Pifer, 33, and Primtivo Bermudez-Antonia, 25, were cited for unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Marion Police Department, they responded a 911 call about shots fired at...
KFVS12
Court officials: Sentencing date moved for man convicted of Illinois murder
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield. [Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. Court officials say...
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
KFVS12
Carbondale man accused of illegally selling guns
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man is accused of selling guns illegally. According to Carbondale police, officers arrested 23-year-old Darrion Clark on Tuesday, January 24. He’s facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running. The arrest came after police served a...
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports rise in syphilis cases
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting a rise in cases of syphilis since 2021. According to a release from the health department, a public alert was sent to area physicians and health clinics. They said many other counties throughout the state are also seeing a rise in cases.
KFVS12
5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
southernillinoisnow.com
Investigation underway to possible human bone being found in rural Kell
The Marion County Sheriff and Coroner are investigating a possible human bone found at a rural Kell residence. The sheriff’s department was called to the home Sunday evening and after examining the bone contacted the coroner’s office. Coroner Troy Cannon says the bone was transported Monday morning to...
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
wsiu.org
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police arrest teen charged with breaking into cars
Metropolis Police arrested a teen last week for allegedly breaking into cars. Police received a call in the pre-dawn hours last Tuesday from a person who saw someone in their vehicle. The suspect reportedly was gone when police arrived, but they continued searching the area. An officer spotted another vehicle...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests
A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
