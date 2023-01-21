Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Prepares for Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
Louisville Working to Make Emmanuel Okorafor Comfortable in New Setting
Whether it's on the court or away from it, the Cardinals are wanting their newest player to get comfortable before he makes his debut.
Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith
Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
After a week off, the Cardinals will attempt to snap their lengthy losing streak when they head up to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles.
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
WBKO
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant. On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a...
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman battling colon cancer encouraging others to get routine screenings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago Lisa Murphy never imagined she would be fighting cancer. “As it stands right now, I don't feel like this is going to beat me,” Murphy said. This is her 15th chemotherapy treatment at Norton Cancer Institute. However, she believes she could have...
WBKO
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
