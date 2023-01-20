Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
US News and World Report
Nevada Governor Touts Education Investment, Suspends Gas Tax
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening...
US News and World Report
Judge Dismisses Whole Foods Workers' Lawsuit Over 'Black Lives Matter' Masks
(Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by three former Whole Foods employees who said they had been illegally fired for opposing the upscale grocery chain's alleged discriminatory discipline of workers who wore "Black Lives Matter" masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found little evidence to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Mattress Maker Serta Simmons Files for Bankruptcy Protection
(Reuters) - Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of U.S. bedding sales, has filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt, as the slowing economy and rising interest rates crimp consumer demand. The Doraville, Georgia-based company, whose roots date to 1870, filed...
US News and World Report
Legal, Political Strategy in Letting FBI Search Biden's Home
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
US News and World Report
China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says IRS Needs to Be 'Completely Redone'
LUSAKA, Zambia (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said rebuilding the Internal Revenue Service would be one of her top priorities in coming years, putting her squarely at odds with Republicans who have taken control of the House of Representatives. Yellen told Reuters in an interview on...
US News and World Report
McConnell: U.S. Debt Limit Solution Must Come From Biden, McCarthy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any agreement to address the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a first-ever default by Washington will have to come from President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Senate Republican said on Tuesday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has played an integral...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Ends Another Legal Challenge to N.Y. Attorney General Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina...
US News and World Report
U.S. Energy Chief Says Biden Would Veto House Republican Bill on Oil Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president's authority to tap the nation's...
