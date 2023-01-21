Food trucks are all the rage these days and hometown boy Miken Hooks has taken the industry by storm with Rubi’s Smak’n Shak. What began as a snack bar at the now closed Rubicon Pool Hall and Arcade has morphed into a booming food truck serving Chipley and the surrounding areas. The menu includes wings, chicken strips, fried shrimp, steak and potatoes and much more. Hooks said the best seller is their wings.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO