The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the nameEvie M.Freeport, FL
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?Danny MargaglianoDestin, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
New public beach park coming to Destin
DESTIN. Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners is working to create a 340-foot beachfront park at Tarpon Beach on Scenic Highway 98. Tarpon Beach Park is the second phase of a beach buyback project between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners, the Tourism Development […]
getthecoast.com
Youth Village unveils new playground experience with artificial turf and vinyl privacy fence in Fort Walton Beach
The Youth Village Child Care Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 17th to unveil their new playground experience in Fort Walton Beach. The event was attended by members of the community, including local government officials and donors from the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation. The new playground...
getthecoast.com
5th Annual Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Destin Commons
The 5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival is set to take place on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Destin Commons. The family-friendly event will be a celebration of one of the South’s favorite comfort foods, macaroni and cheese. Local restaurants from far and...
New promenade coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock. It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
washingtoncounty.news
Rubi’s Smak’n Shak wheels in delectable wings
Food trucks are all the rage these days and hometown boy Miken Hooks has taken the industry by storm with Rubi’s Smak’n Shak. What began as a snack bar at the now closed Rubicon Pool Hall and Arcade has morphed into a booming food truck serving Chipley and the surrounding areas. The menu includes wings, chicken strips, fried shrimp, steak and potatoes and much more. Hooks said the best seller is their wings.
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
Destin Log
Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation announces lineup for 2023 Concerts in the Village series
Step into spring 2023 with a song in your heart. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) announces the lineup for its 2023 Concerts in the Village. The area’s first live concert series is held each spring on Thursday evenings at the MKAF Dugas Pavilion in Destin. This year’s 28th annual family-friendly series will run from April 20 to June 22. The 10-concert live music series will feature premier regional and national musicians and bands performing everything from classic rock, reggae, and disco to modern pop.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Panama City Beach, Florida Mardi Gras Planned for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Pier Park
Join Real Florida Magazine for the Annual Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on February 3 & 4, 2023 in Pier Park on beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos from the 2019 event on Saturday, March 2, 2019, by Paul Goulding Photography.
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Options
Pensacola, Florida offers a variety of fishing charter options for both experienced anglers and beginners. Whether you're looking to reel in a big catch or just enjoy a day out on the water, there's a charter for you.
mypanhandle.com
Local baptist church preparing for first major musical event
PANAMA CITY Fla, (WMBB)— A local church is hosting its first rehearsal for a major musical event produced by two well-known gospel music directors Monday. Panama City natives Paul Hunt and Michael Grady Sr., have sung gospel music for over 50 years. They decided they wanted to honor those...
Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
niceville.com
Search leads to arrest of five in Fort Walton Beach for drugs, firearms
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Three adults and two teenage juveniles have been arrested on felony drug and weapon charges by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department following a search of a vehicle and apartment in Fort Walton Beach, the agency has announced. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County proposes new Highway 98 ‘collector road’ to alleviate traffic congestion
On January 11, 2023, the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation held a meeting at the Okaloosa County Admin Building in Shalimar, Florida. During the meeting, Chairman of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, Trey Goodwin, presented Okaloosa County’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session, which included a proposed project to construct a new roadway parallel to Highway 98 in order to alleviate traffic congestion in the area west of Hurlburt Field.
thepulsepensacola.com
Lost Bay Farm & Gardens at Palafox Market Today
What is low in calories, fat, cholesterol, and sodium? And packed with protein, Vitamin D, and B vitamins?. These lovely mushrooms. And when a talented self-taught mushroom expert and horticulturist wants to grow mushrooms for healthy eating habits, this is what it looks like. The team from Lost Bay Farm...
