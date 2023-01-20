ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

The Fear of Not Flying

Long before Molly Oates learned to walk or even talk, she already knew she could fly. Growing up in the small Southern California town of Westlake Village in the greater Thousand Oaks area, Molly’s family home was surrounded by all-things-aviation – airplane pictures, airplane luggage, airplane toys, airplane itineraries and even extra airplane snacks.
Creating a Safe, Welcoming and Caring Campus Environment

As part of a systemwide effort across the California State University’s 23 campuses, Cozen O’Connor Institutional Response Group is assessing how we respond to reports and incidents of discrimination and harassment to help us improve the CSU's Title IX and Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation (DHR) training, awareness, prevention, intervention, compliance and support systems.
Brave Space Gatherings

Sunday, January 22, 2023 marked the official beginning of Lunar New Year, Year of the Rabbit and the Cat, one of the most celebrated holidays across all of Asia. The night before, a gunman entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and senselessly killed 11 people, and injured numerous others.
Spring Employee Wellness Opportunities

Thank you to all who attended the fall Employee Wellness Yoga classes. We are excited to continue to offer lunchtime yoga four days a week this spring and hope you will consider joining us. Please know classes are open to all experience levels, including those who have never taken a yoga class before, and are a great opportunity to meet employees from other units, while also taking a break to stretch and enjoy a midday reset!
