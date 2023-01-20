Thank you to all who attended the fall Employee Wellness Yoga classes. We are excited to continue to offer lunchtime yoga four days a week this spring and hope you will consider joining us. Please know classes are open to all experience levels, including those who have never taken a yoga class before, and are a great opportunity to meet employees from other units, while also taking a break to stretch and enjoy a midday reset!

