Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in CaliforniaAmarie M.Marin County, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
Comments / 1