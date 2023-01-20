Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Shares Music Video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’: Watch
Drake has pulled a surprise by releasing the official video for his song ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’. The song, which was produced by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimerboy, Lil Yachty, 40, OOGIE MANE and Sad Pony, was one of the standouts on his latest album Her Loss with 21 Savage. As we’ve seen in recent past with some of his music videos, Drizzy keeps it pretty simple and leaves out the high budget look from this treatment as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla’s Collab Brings The Heat To Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Find everything you need for your weekend streaming on our Spotify playlist inside. Our first Fire Emoji update of the year began with a new joint from Ice Spice, “In Ha Mood.” This weekend, we’re continuing to show love to our rising female artists. Specifically, we have a shoutout to GloRilla’s new collaboration with Moneybagg Yo – “On Wat U On.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Paul Clarifies Gangsta Boo Funeral Claims, Wants People To Move On
DJ Paul is clarifying his prior comments about Gangsta Boo’s funeral, where he said he’d paid for the services and explained why he was absent. In a statement to TMZ on Monday (January 16), the Three 6 Mafia rapper added the other major names who helped foot the bill for Boo’s funeral. He also noted how “bothersome” it was to address naysayers at all about such a negative topic.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
How Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Came to Collaborate on ‘Notorious Thugs’: ‘When Biggie Did Our Style, That’s When Bone Received Respect’
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony collaborated with The Notorious B.I.G. on the song 'Notorious Thugs.' For them, getting to work with Biggie was a huge gift to them and their careers.
Stereogum
Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”
It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
AOL Corp
Lil’ Kim, Ashanti to perform at Apollo Theater as part of Harlem Festival of Culture kickoff
“The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends” will also feature appearances by Remy Ma and Fivio Foreign. Lil’ Kim is scheduled to perform at New York City’s Apollo Theater on Jan. 26 in one of the Harlem Festival of Culture’s (HFC) opening events. Ashanti will be joining the Queens rapper at the world-famous Harlem venue.
HipHopDX.com
Macklemore Salutes ‘Heroes’ DJ Quik & N.W.A On New DJ Premier Collab
Has released the music video for his new single “Heroes” featuring the legendary DJ Premier, which honors some of his idols, such as DJ Quik and N.W.A. Check it out below. The video, which Macklemore and Jake Magraw directed, was released on Friday (January 20) and finds the Seattle-bred rapper taking viewers on a ride through New York City. Various scenes show Macklemore on graffiti-filled rooftops and rapping in front of a bodega about his heroes.
Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of reincarnating as Ariel
what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
Coi Leray to Feature on K-Pop Group Tomorrow X Together’s New Song ‘Happy Fools’
Coi Leray is expanding her audience reach with a new collaboration with the K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together (or TXT). The young rapper is featured on TXT's new song "Happy Fools." On Thursday (Jan. 19), TXT's label BigHit Music unveiled the tracklist for the group's upcoming EP, The Name Chapter:...
Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo
The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
