Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Analysis: The group that defeated abortion rights challenges in Kansas and Kentucky is in Ohio
The two sides of the emotional, intense national debate over abortion are on a collision course in Ohio. It is an onrushing, unstoppable confrontation that may be decided by Ohio voters as soon as this year's November election. The battle over abortion rights intensified in Ohio earlier this month when...
Your Answers: Tells us about a landmark in your neighborhood.
Storms have relentlessly ravaged communities in parts of California. One community is devastated because the storm knocked down a tree hundreds of years old. For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Tell us about a landmark in your neighborhood. Think about what object or feature is unique to...
Dover gets new broadband tower as part of statewide expansion of internet access
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in Dover Monday for the activation of a broadband tower. The tower is expected to provide a connection to the internet to more than 2,000 households. The tower is part of JobsOhio’s Digital Access Ohio Initiative, which aims to increase broadband access in 27 counties, many of which are rural.
Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program
Like the EnergyShare program, Columbia Gas of Ohio’s HeatShare program is described by the company as a “last resort” program that provides a one-time $250 grant per calendar year. It is administered by the Salvation Army for Columbia Gas customers who have exhausted all other forms of aid such as HEAP.
Who’s the leader of the Ohio House Republicans?
Ohio House Republicans are battling over who is the leader of the GOP caucus — between Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), who won the Ohio House speaker vote, and Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who won the vote of more than two-thirds of the Republican caucus. Stephens and Merrin were both...
Low Income Water Assistance Program
The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills. Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500.
Podcast from Interlochen Public Radio examines debate over Icebreaker wind project
The proposed wind turbine farm in Lake Erie known as the Icebreaker project has been a hot button issue since the idea was birthed over a decade ago. As a quick refresher on this complex story, Icebreaker would be the first freshwater wind farm in North America. It is a pilot project made up of 6 turbines about 10 miles off the shore in Lake Erie.
Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)
How does PIPP work? Customers who qualify for PIPP pay 5% of their monthly income for gas and 5% for electricity. If a home is heated by electricity, the customer pays 10% of their monthly income for electricity, with a minimum of $10. Customers who make PIPP payments on time...
