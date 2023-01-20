Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Related
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
37 Violent Celebrity Deaths
It’s shocking and oftentimes life-changing when a family member or close friend dies violently. For a celebrity, dying a violent death can be the awful price to pay for fame. To assemble a list of famous people who died violently, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from Biography, Newsweek, Encyclopedia Britannica, and other media sources. Politicians, royalty, […]
Celebrities who died in 2023
Here are the stars who we said goodbye to so far this year, including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, and Jeff Beck.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Dan Blocker Leased a House in Switzerland For His Children’s Schooling
Dan Blocker could have sent his children to boarding school in Switzerland, but Blocker and his wife chose to lease a house there rather than make their children board.
Kevin Costner’s Youngest Daughter Is A Huge Daddy’s Girl—Meet Grace
Primetime Emmy Award winner, Kevin Costner, has a large family as he welcomed seven children from three women. The kids live in a blended family, all thanks to him for his sacrifice and commitment to raising them under his watch. Costner has been in the spotlight for several years but does not allow the accolades and career to get in the way of his life as a loving and adorable dad to his children.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
John Wayne Was More ‘Particular’ About His Pants Than Anything Else in the World
'True Grit' director Henry Hathaway once revealed that Western movie star John Wayne was incredibly 'particular' about the type of pants he wore.
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor With the Highest Net Worth Quit the Show Early
'Gunsmoke' boasted an impressive cast including James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and others, but the one with the highest net worth may surprise you.
History: 11 Famous People Who Perished in the Restroom
To the best of my research, there are at least 8 famous people who died in the bathroom:. (1) Elvis Presley: The King of Rick 'n Roll was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 1935. He was discovered in Memphis by Sam Phillips of Sun Records. Sam was looking for a caucasian singer with an African-American style and sound. Elvis captured his attention and hurled to fame after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and 1957. Although Elvis was pushed off the charts by "The British Invasion" in the early 1960s, he still sold more than a billion records in his lifetime, and, as of 2011, that was more than any other recording artist in history. His movie career kept him in the public eye until his comeback album in 1968. By the 1970s, Elvis sold out shows in Las Vegas. Elvis's addiction to prescription drugs was common knowledge and, in August 1977, he was found dead on the bathroom floor in his Graceland Mansion. A vomit stain on the carpet revealed he was sick while pooping. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia. However, there are also reports that he had an intestinal blow-up as he pushed for that final floater. Either way, I'm sure many have heard the conspiracy theory regarding Elvis still being alive. However, I know someone personally whose father was there with him when he was found in the restroom without a heartbeat.
‘Yellowstone’ Brought in Lilli Kay’s Real-Life Partner for Her Makeout Scene
Lilli Kay discusses her makeout scene from 'Yellowstone' Season 5, which she shot with her real-life partner, Juli Kocemba.
Comments / 0