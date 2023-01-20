ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

37 Violent Celebrity Deaths

It’s shocking and oftentimes life-changing when a family member or close friend dies violently. For a celebrity, dying a violent death can be the awful price to pay for fame. To assemble a list of famous people who died violently, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from Biography, Newsweek, Encyclopedia Britannica, and other media sources. Politicians, royalty, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Costner’s Youngest Daughter Is A Huge Daddy’s Girl—Meet Grace

Primetime Emmy Award winner, Kevin Costner, has a large family as he welcomed seven children from three women. The kids live in a blended family, all thanks to him for his sacrifice and commitment to raising them under his watch. Costner has been in the spotlight for several years but does not allow the accolades and career to get in the way of his life as a loving and adorable dad to his children.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Wide Open Country

Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen

There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
OAK HILL, TN
Mozelle Martin

History: 11 Famous People Who Perished in the Restroom

To the best of my research, there are at least 8 famous people who died in the bathroom:. (1) Elvis Presley: The King of Rick 'n Roll was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 1935. He was discovered in Memphis by Sam Phillips of Sun Records. Sam was looking for a caucasian singer with an African-American style and sound. Elvis captured his attention and hurled to fame after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and 1957. Although Elvis was pushed off the charts by "The British Invasion" in the early 1960s, he still sold more than a billion records in his lifetime, and, as of 2011, that was more than any other recording artist in history. His movie career kept him in the public eye until his comeback album in 1968. By the 1970s, Elvis sold out shows in Las Vegas. Elvis's addiction to prescription drugs was common knowledge and, in August 1977, he was found dead on the bathroom floor in his Graceland Mansion. A vomit stain on the carpet revealed he was sick while pooping. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia. However, there are also reports that he had an intestinal blow-up as he pushed for that final floater. Either way, I'm sure many have heard the conspiracy theory regarding Elvis still being alive. However, I know someone personally whose father was there with him when he was found in the restroom without a heartbeat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy