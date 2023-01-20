Read full article on original website
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
NFL Playoffs: 49ers Beat Cowboys, Advance to NFC Championship Game
49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game
The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard
PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early
Philadelphia Eagles fans found a genius workaround to start their tailgate early before the playoff game against the New York... The post Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early appeared first on Outsider.
New York Giants Report Card: A Big-time Dud
The Giants laid a big-time stinker against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Giants fans sulk, Eagles fans rejoice during lopsided playoff game: ‘The Birds are rolling!’
HOBOKEN — A line about 15 people deep gathered outside of Black Bear Bar and Grill on this chilly Saturday night, making for a 20-minute wait that felt like a breeze compared to what the people standing on it had endured for years before this moment. Their New York...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher's PAT Struggles Continue With Blocked First Attempt Vs. 49ers
The postseason blues continue to plague Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. After going 1-for-5 on PATs during last weekend's 31-14 wild card win over Tampa Bay, Maher stepped up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers for the chance at redemption and to put his team up 7-3, only to have his attempt blocked by 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam.
Damar Hamlin in Attendance for Bengals-Bills Game in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin in attendance for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Damar Hamlin made it to Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety is in attendance for the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football contest.
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
Joe Burrow Has Classic Response About Spoiling Neutral Site AFC Title Game
Joe Burrow has classic response about spoiling neutral site AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is officially closed for the season. There will be no more NFL games played there until August thanks to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals upset...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates
The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round. The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes returning from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs went on to win 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.
Matt Patricia reportedly ‘might be on his way out’ of New England amid contract uncertainty
Patricia originally signed a five-year deal with the Lions after taking over as head coach in 2018. With Bill Belichick and the Patriots interviewing Bill O’Brien and other candidates for the vacant offensive coordinator position, New England’s coaching staff is due for an overhaul. In turn, Matt Patricia’s...
Eagles to Host 49ers in NFC Championship Game. Here's How to Get Tickets
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. The Niners defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday while the Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the divisional round. The NFC Championship Game begins at 3 p.m. ET on...
