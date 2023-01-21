Read full article on original website
Mary Payton, 98, of Emmetsburg
Services for 98-year-old Mary Payton of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, January 28th, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Dorothy Weir, 84, of Estherville
Services for 84-year-old Dorothy Weir of Estherville will be Friday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean Paulsen, 87, of Emmetsburg Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 87-year-old Jean Paulsen of Emmetsburg, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, January 27th, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of...
Robert “Bob” Hemann, 90, of Emmetsburg
Services for 90-year-old Robert “Bob” Hemann of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 26th, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial taking place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church.
Jean Westfall, 84, of Emmetsburg
Services for 84-year-old Jean Westfall of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, January 25th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at South Walnut Cemetery in Graettinger. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
David Forry, 73, of Laurens Formerly of Hamilton, Illinois
Services for 73-year-old David Forry of Laurens, formerly of Hamilton, Illionois, will be Saturday, January 28th, at 2 p.m. in the activity room at Willow Ridge in Emmetsburg with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Dorothy “Jan” Cast, 88, of West Bend
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dorothy “Jan” Cast of West Bend will be Friday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at West Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Services will also be streamed on the funeral home website.
Mary Lundt, 94, of Spencer
There will be no formal services for 94-year-old Mary Lundt of Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Irene Halverson, 100, of Spencer Formerly of Sioux Rapids
A memorial service will be held at a later date for 100-year-old Irene Halverson of Spencer, formerly of Sioux Rapids. Private family graveside services will be held at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
Spencer Community Comes Together Following Downtown Fire
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The local community has come together to assist those affected by Sunday’s fire in Downtown Spencer and those who spent hours knocking down the blaze. Fire Chief John Conyn asked KICD News to pass along his thanks and appreciation to everyone that stepped up to help when we spoke to him after the fire had been extinguished Sunday night.
Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria
Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
Tiger Girls Dominate at Home Tournament
In Girls Wrestling, Spencer hosted their Girls invitational which included Emmetsburg, GTRA, Okoboji/HMS, Sioux Central, Spirit Lake Park, and 5 other schools. Here are the top area finishers at the Tournament. Aurora Preston of Spirit Lake Park took 1st in 100 Gold, Kiara Ruiz of Spencer was 1st in 105...
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Kicks Off Celebrations of National Lutheran Schools Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A celebration for National Lutheran Schools Week is underway at Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer. IGLLS Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News the celebration will include an opportunity for the 94 students in kindergarten through sixth grade to learn about another culture. The public...
Spencer Council Continues Pondering Work with Retail Consultant
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council met in a Committee of the Whole setting on Monday to continue its consideration of teaming up with an outside consultant to help grow the local retail base. Austin Farmer from The Retail Coach joined the meeting to help make a case...
Extensive Damage Reported Following Sunday Fire in Downtown Spencer
Spencer, Iowa– (KICD) — Extensive damage is being reported to a building in Downtown Spencer as a result of fire that required work from three local fire departments and number of other agencies Sunday afternoon. Spencer Fire and Rescue was initially called shortly after 12:30 to an apartment...
Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce Previews Annual Winter Games
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games is this weekend. Chamber Marketing and Events Director Kiley Zankowsky says she’s sensing a lot of excitement this year. Zankowsky has some advice if you intend to take in the Chili Feed Friday night. That full...
Boys Wrestling Results: 1/21/23
The Spencer Tiger Boys Wrestled at the Dave Ewing Ankeny Duals. The Tigers would end up placing 4th out of the 5 schools, going 1-3 on the afternoon. Spirt Lake Park Boys Wrestling attended the Bishop Heelan Invitational. Levi Dunn placed 3rd at 120. Spirit Lake Park would place 15th.
Drug Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has filed drug charges against a 40 year old Spencer man following a traffic stop Thursday. Deputies say Joseph Hartzell was stopped in Highway 71 in the Rossie and Greenville area for a traffic violation and was also allegedly found to be driving with a revoked license. Further investigation reportedly revealed a pipe with marijuana inside.
