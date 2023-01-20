Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
kalkinemedia.com
Petro-Victory Energy Announces Oil Discovery At PVE-01
* PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP ANNOUNCES OIL DISCOVERY AT PVE-01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
Equity investors overweight Europe at 11-month high. Euro STOXX has beaten S&P by over 18 pct points since Sept. Euro on best three-month run since 2011 against the dollar. But analysts warn geopolitics remain a 'Sword of Damocles'. (Adds business activity data in third paragraph, and related graphic) By Alun...
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com
Tempest Minerals geared up for 2023 after action-packed 2022
Tempest Minerals believes that it marked the year 2022 with progress in its standing as an exploration and development firm in the global mineral industry. Initial diamond drill campaign completed at the Orion, Master and Clover targets with multiple mineralized zones discovered. Wide spaced drilling in Phase 1 of the...
Comments / 0