Air Products, Aramco, Acwa Power, And Air Products Qudra Reach Financial Close And Transfer Second Group Of Assets For Gasification, Power Joint Venture In Saudi Arabia

Related
kalkinemedia.com
UK's National Grid says back-up coal plants stood down for Monday evening
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid has stood down plans to fire up coal plants on Monday evening which it had asked operators on Sunday to get ready in case high power demand meant they needed to provide extra electricity. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
The amount of gas sent to U.S. LNG export terminals is increasing
LNG exports this year are on pace to increase by around 13% from 2022 levels, the federal government estimates.
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
rigzone.com
What Can Gas And LNG Expect In 2023
No commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in 2022. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023. — No other commodity has faced the challenges that the global gas industry has faced in the last year. In this article, look at 6 things the gas market could expect in 2023.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Buoyant racking turns water into an ideal solar site
Floating solar projects are scaling up in the United States, and while the technology is still emerging here, it isn’t necessarily entering uncharted waters. The buoyant solar structures have been deployed in single international projects reaching almost 100 MW, using blow-molded plastic floats as racking, mooring adapted from existing marine industries and anchors like those found on ground-mounted solar projects.
electrek.co
US solar and wind expected to reduce coal and natural gas generation to 2025
Increased US power generation from mostly wind and solar will reduce generation from both coal and natural gas power plants in 2023 and 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA’s) “Short-Term Energy Outlook.”. The EIA forecasts that solar and wind, including new projects coming online...
kalkinemedia.com
Climate change: Should you explore these hydrogen stocks?
Air Products’ net income in Q4 2022 was US$ 593 million. Bloom Energy posted Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 292.3 million. Operating income of Air Products in Q4 2022 was US$ 626.5 million. With growing concern over climate change in the world, the focus is on hydrogen as it...
gcaptain.com
UK Offshore Wind At Risk Without Higher Prices
By Rachel Morison and William Mathis (Bloomberg) The UK’s next auction of renewable-energy contracts will be make or break for the country’s burgeoning offshore wind industry. Wind power has been getting cheaper for years, but that may have to change as the industry copes with rising manufacturing and...
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
US News and World Report
Airbus Seeks Outside Investment for Solar-Powered Zephyr Drone Programme
(Reuters) -Airbus said on Monday it was seeking outside investment for its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, in a bid to scale the business and accelerate its commercialization. The solar-powered Zephyr drone is designed to linger at an altitude of about 70,000 feet (21 kilometres) for months at...
PV Tech
JA Solar to build US$5.9 billion PV industry hub in China
Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has announced its plan to invest RMB40 billion (US$5.9 billion) to construct a vertically integrated PV industry hub in Inner Mongolia. According to a filing published on 19 January, JA Solar had signed an agreement with the government of Ordos, one of the twelve major subdivisions of Inner Mongolia, to produce 100,000 tons of photovoltaic raw materials, 20GW of solar wafer capacity, 30GW PV battery and a 10GW PV module plant.
First small modular nuclear reactor design certified for use in U.S.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.It's the final determination that the design is acceptable for use so it can't be legally challenged during the licensing process when someone applies to build and operate...
ieefa.org
Domestic institutional capital can massively support India’s energy transition ambitions
Renewable energy infrastructure assets are a good fit for India’s domestic insurers and pension funds. These investors have large amounts to invest, are risk averse and are highly susceptible to climate risks in their portfolios. A concerted effort from sector regulators can help channel the enormous pool of domestic...
Coal power stations fired up and customers paid to cut energy use in UK cold snap
National Grid asks Drax and EDF to start warming three plants and says it will activate its live demand flexibility service on Monday evening
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
The head of upstream energy services company Schlumberger said there's a "very compelling" case for a strong 2023.
BP sends floating LNG infrastructure to West Africa
BP sees the component as a necessary agreement to the development of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim off the coast of West Africa.
kalkinemedia.com
Lithium stocks on ASX- What should you know about ASX:LLL & ASX:GL1?
Rising demand for electric vehicle batteries saw global lithium demand grow strongly. As per Resources and energy quarterly December 2022, world demand for lithium is expected to increase from 592,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2021 to 745,000 tonnes in 2022. ASX:LLL and ASX:GL1 are developing projects to...
