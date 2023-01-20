Read full article on original website
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
Vistara Airlines Exec Says Clocked High Revenue In Dec. Quarter Due To High Air Fares, Strong Demand
* VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS CLOCKED HIGH REVENUE IN DEC. QUARTER DUE TO HIGH AIR FARES, STRONG DEMAND. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS 25% - 30% CAPACITY DEPLOYED ON INTERNATIONAL ROUTES. * VISTARA AIRLINES EXEC SAYS WILL INDUCT 17 MORE AIRCRAFT BY 2024, TAKING TOTAL FLEET TO 70 PLANES. *...
Brazil's Lula eyes trade deal between Mercosur and China
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and China. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its own with China, which would undermine the Mercosur customs union, Lula said he agreed with the need to modernize and "open" Mercosur to other regions. He said the long-due Mercosur accord with the European Union must be completed urgently. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Boadle)
Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher...
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the Beirut port blast investigating judge and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, after rejecting the judge's surprise resumption of the probe. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling establishment to...
Report: Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence
BANGKOK (AP) — The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military’s seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a United Nations report released Thursday.
Petro-Victory Energy Announces Oil Discovery At PVE-01
* PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP ANNOUNCES OIL DISCOVERY AT PVE-01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
BVI-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria rejects lying, bribery allegations
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lawyers representing a British Virgin Islands-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria over a collapsed gas processing project on Tuesday rejected Nigerian allegations that it bribed senior officials to obtain a lucrative contract. Nigeria is trying to overturn an award to Process & Industrial Developments...
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims seek monitor for Boeing after plea deal
(Reuters) -Relatives of people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to name an independent corporate monitor to oversee Boeing Co's compliance efforts with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear in court on Thursday...
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
CAIRO (AP) — An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from The Middle East. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International...
U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
Lebanon's prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday defied the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can not proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. The move by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, appeared to...
UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing
LONDON (AP) — Opposition parties and children’s advocates accused the U.K. government on Tuesday of putting vulnerable young people in danger, after authorities said scores of children who arrived in Britain as asylum-seekers have disappeared. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers that more than 200 children and teenagers...
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
Mexico wants $700 million from ex-official on trial in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday his country wants to recover a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna, who is on trial in New York. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García...
