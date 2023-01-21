Read full article on original website
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Onlookers were recently baffled by a new mysterious sea creature that washed ashore- Some called it a 'Killer hot dog'
Just this past week, a bizarre-looking wild sea creature washed up on a beach's shores. The pink-colored eel-like animal did not appear to have eyes and had razor-sharp teeth. Many onlookers along the coast were baffled by the creature's long, pink, stalk-shaped body with a stump-like protrusion set just about one-third of the way down its body. [i]
NJPW Star Wants A Multi-Promotional Wrestling World Cup
During his recent chat with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada explained the reason why he belives a multi-promotional World Cup style wrestling tournment would be "interesting." Check out the highlights below. On a wrestling world cup:. “We had an all-star...
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March 1 In Tokyo, Japan
Details are set for this year's All Star Junior Festival. On Monday, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced their annual All Star Junior Festival for March 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the official announcement below. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible...
KiLynn King Talks NJPW, STARDOM Plans
KiLynn King recnetly spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, King, best known for her appearances in AEW and the National Wrestling Alliance, discussed her plans to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM. Featured below are the highlightsfrom the inteeview.
Bray Wyatt Posts Heartfelt Message Reacting To Endorsement From "American Badass" Undertaker At Raw Is XXX
Bray Wyatt was endorsed by the longtime locker room leader on WWE television this week. And to "The Eater of Worlds," it justifies a lifetime of sacrifices for him. Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Bray Wyatt took to social media to thank "The American Badass" Undertaker for the special moment the two shared during the show.
Ken Shamrock Reflects On Being Called Sell-Out For Leaving UFC For WWE, Talks Chair-Shot From The Rock
Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulino of SportsKeeda MMA for an in-depth interview covering all things from the world's of combat sports and sports entertainment. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the infamous chair-shot he took from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE, being called a sell-out for jumping-ship from UFC to WWE and more.
