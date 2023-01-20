Reverse osmosis, commonly referred to as RO, is a water filtration process that is used to remove a wide range of contaminants from drinking water. With the increasing concern for water quality in 2023, many homeowners are turning to reverse osmosis systems to ensure that their tap water is safe to drink. In this article, we will discuss the different types of contaminants that a reverse osmosis system can remove, how the system works, and some of its limitations.

1 DAY AGO