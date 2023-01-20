Read full article on original website
EPA considers tougher regulations on livestock farm pollution
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways. EPA has not revised its rules dealing with the nation’s largest animal operations — which hold thousands of hogs,...
There’s nothing clean about offshore wind development unless California tribes are involved
Officials from California's largest tribe are concerned about the lack of engagement so far by offshore wind companies, reviving worries over the historic extraction of resources without their involvement.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
Merkley, Wyden announce major investments for Oregon’s coastal communities
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announce Senate passage of major investments for Oregon’s ports, waterways, and coastal, fishing, and tribal communities included in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package. “As I hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year, I hear from folks in every corner of the state about what matters most to them, including strengthening the sustainability, resiliency, and economy of our coastal communities,” Merkley said. “The funding package I championed makes significant, targeted...
What Kind of Contaminants Can a Reverse Osmosis Water System Remove from Water?
Reverse osmosis, commonly referred to as RO, is a water filtration process that is used to remove a wide range of contaminants from drinking water. With the increasing concern for water quality in 2023, many homeowners are turning to reverse osmosis systems to ensure that their tap water is safe to drink. In this article, we will discuss the different types of contaminants that a reverse osmosis system can remove, how the system works, and some of its limitations.
Freshwater fish more contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’ than in oceans
Wild caught, freshwater fish in the United States are far more contaminated with toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” than those commercially caught in oceans, and the highest levels are found in fish from the Great Lakes, a new analysis of federal data suggests. The peer-reviewed study by public health...
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
New Proposal Could Force Cows to Wear Diapers to Contain Methane Emissions, Farmer Speaks Out
Forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions is easily one of the dumbest ideas the world has ever seen. A farmer from Tennessee recently joined the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News to condemn the idea. She said the people that came up with the idea have “gone to loony town.”
AboutLawsuits.com
Gas Can Flame Mitigation Devices Required Under New CPSC Safety Standard
Federal safety officials have finalized a series of new mandatory safety standards, which will require gas can flame mitigation devices to prevent vapors from catching on fire and traveling back into the gas canister. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the new gas can requirements on January 17,...
wastetodaymagazine.com
EPA considering additions to National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is seeking public comment on its proposal to address environmental justice, climate change and pre-and polyflouroakyl (PFAS) contamination in its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives (NECIs). Every four years, the EPA selects national initiatives to focus resources on serious and widespread environmental...
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
The time is now for Biden and Congress to follow through on CHIPS, science, and clean energy
America’s strengths in science, engineering, and technology are at the heart of our national prosperity and our hopes of solving the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change and economic growth. And yet, for decades, the federal government has under-invested in science and technology. Now, there’s a golden opportunity to do better, and we must…
Phys.org
Scientists propose a major shift in chemicals management in the US and Canada
A new approach can help governments and businesses eliminate harmful chemicals from daily use and exposure, according to a paper published today in Environmental Science & Technology. It's a simple concept, but a drastic departure from the status quo of chemicals management in the U.S. and Canada. The authors lay...
waste360.com
EPA Announces Plans for Wastewater Regulations and Studies, Including Limits for PFAS, New Study for Nutrients
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just released Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15 (Plan 15), which lays out how the Agency will work to protect the nation’s waterways by following the science and the Clean Water Act to develop technology-based pollution limits and studies on wastewater discharges from industrial sources.
American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'
The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."
First small modular reactor gets certification from Nuclear Regulatory Commission
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the first-ever certification Friday of a small modular reactor design, a big step in the process of developing a new generation of new and more flexible nuclear reactors.
Phys.org
Farewell to 'forever': Destroying PFAS by grinding it up with a new additive
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are potentially harmful substances known as "forever chemicals" because they are so difficult to destroy. One emerging technique to degrade PFAS involves forcefully grinding them with metal balls in a moving container, but this technique can require corrosive additives. Now, in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers report a new type of additive for "ball milling" that completely breaks down PFAS at ambient temperature and pressure.
Energy Sec. Granholm brings clean energy gospel to CES show
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anyone wondering what compelled the U.S. Department of Energy’s first-ever appearance this year at the CES tech show — traditionally an annual showcase for consumer gadgets — need only consider what its boss sees as her main mission. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm...
FDA: New Drugs Don't Need Animal Testing Before Human Trials
Congress has passed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, which no longer requires new drugs to undergo animal testing before human trials. Pharmaceutical companies can still use animals to test new drugs before human trials if they choose to. Experts say that companies can use updated technology and artificial intelligence when...
