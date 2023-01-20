ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

PBS NewsHour

EPA considers tougher regulations on livestock farm pollution

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways. EPA has not revised its rules dealing with the nation’s largest animal operations — which hold thousands of hogs,...
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Merkley, Wyden announce major investments for Oregon’s coastal communities

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announce Senate passage of major investments for Oregon’s ports, waterways, and coastal, fishing, and tribal communities included in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package. “As I hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year, I hear from folks in every corner of the state about what matters most to them, including strengthening the sustainability, resiliency, and economy of our coastal communities,” Merkley said. “The funding package I championed makes significant, targeted...
OREGON STATE
Reynold Aquino

What Kind of Contaminants Can a Reverse Osmosis Water System Remove from Water?

Reverse osmosis, commonly referred to as RO, is a water filtration process that is used to remove a wide range of contaminants from drinking water. With the increasing concern for water quality in 2023, many homeowners are turning to reverse osmosis systems to ensure that their tap water is safe to drink. In this article, we will discuss the different types of contaminants that a reverse osmosis system can remove, how the system works, and some of its limitations.
AboutLawsuits.com

Gas Can Flame Mitigation Devices Required Under New CPSC Safety Standard

Federal safety officials have finalized a series of new mandatory safety standards, which will require gas can flame mitigation devices to prevent vapors from catching on fire and traveling back into the gas canister. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the new gas can requirements on January 17,...
wastetodaymagazine.com

EPA considering additions to National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is seeking public comment on its proposal to address environmental justice, climate change and pre-and polyflouroakyl (PFAS) contamination in its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives (NECIs). Every four years, the EPA selects national initiatives to focus resources on serious and widespread environmental...
The Hill

The time is now for Biden and Congress to follow through on CHIPS, science, and clean energy

America’s strengths in science, engineering, and technology are at the heart of our national prosperity and our hopes of solving the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change and economic growth. And yet, for decades, the federal government has under-invested in science and technology. Now, there’s a golden opportunity to do better, and we must…
ILLINOIS STATE
waste360.com

EPA Announces Plans for Wastewater Regulations and Studies, Including Limits for PFAS, New Study for Nutrients

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just released Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 15 (Plan 15), which lays out how the Agency will work to protect the nation’s waterways by following the science and the Clean Water Act to develop technology-based pollution limits and studies on wastewater discharges from industrial sources.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Farewell to 'forever': Destroying PFAS by grinding it up with a new additive

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are potentially harmful substances known as "forever chemicals" because they are so difficult to destroy. One emerging technique to degrade PFAS involves forcefully grinding them with metal balls in a moving container, but this technique can require corrosive additives. Now, in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers report a new type of additive for "ball milling" that completely breaks down PFAS at ambient temperature and pressure.
The Associated Press

Energy Sec. Granholm brings clean energy gospel to CES show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anyone wondering what compelled the U.S. Department of Energy’s first-ever appearance this year at the CES tech show — traditionally an annual showcase for consumer gadgets — need only consider what its boss sees as her main mission. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm...
Verywell Health

FDA: New Drugs Don't Need Animal Testing Before Human Trials

Congress has passed the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, which no longer requires new drugs to undergo animal testing before human trials. Pharmaceutical companies can still use animals to test new drugs before human trials if they choose to. Experts say that companies can use updated technology and artificial intelligence when...

