What could happen if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to meet funding needs is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.The debt ceiling is currently at $31.4 trillion, representing borrowing that the Treasury undertakes to fund its financial obligations, ranging from safety-net benefits such as Social Security payments to interest on the national debt. Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit,...
US Hit Debt Ceiling, Says Yellen — What Does That Mean for You?
The Treasury Department has started "extraordinary measures" today to prevent the country from defaulting on its obligations. Debt Ceiling 2023: As the US Hits Its Debt Ceiling Limit, Yellen Announces...
What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You
Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession
The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
Looming debt ceiling showdown risks triggering 'self-inflicted' recession for US economy
If Congress fails to raise the roughly $31.4 trillion federal debt limit by June, it could trigger a "self-inflicted" recession and "severe" market pain.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
US default risk raises alarms across Wall Street - here's what Jamie Dimon, Larry Summers, Nouriel Roubini and others say as debt ceiling is reached
The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take "extraordinary measures." Those measure will keep the US out of default until about June, but after that lawmakers must raise the debt ceiling. Wall Street heavyweights like Jamie Dimon, Larry Summers, Ed...
Larry Summers is sounding downright optimistic about the economy—but he warns that one scenario would be the ‘greatest tragedy’
It's been all good economic news in recent weeks, but the former Treasury secretary warns the final stretch to fight inflation might be the hardest.
Expect home prices to fall another 10% in the US and across the world as interest rates stay high, top economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Home prices in the US and across the world will certainly drop another 10% as interest rates will stay high for a while, Kenneth Rogoff said.
Janet Yellen shoots down the idea of a Fed-backed $1 trillion Treasury platinum coin to keep the US from a debt default
Janet Yellen has knocked hopes the US could issue a $1 trillion platinum coin to keep out of debt default. The Treasury Secretary told the WSJ that the Federal Reserve wouldn't back the #MintTheCoin plan. The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take extraordinary...
US defaulting on debt is 'whole different level of economic risk,' Biden's economic adviser says
Senior economic adviser to President Biden Gene Sterling emphasizes the "economic risk" caused by hitting the debt ceiling and urges Congress act to raise the limit.
A 1970s-style financial crisis will slam the economy if the Fed abandons its inflation target, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
A 1970s-style financial crisis will hit the US economy if the Fed lets up in its inflation fight, according to Larry Summers. The former Treasury Secretary criticized recent calls to raise the inflation target from 2%. That could cause inflation to spiral out of control, he said, warning of "spectacular"...
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Inflation may have eased, but a 'number of factors' will make it 'tick back up' this year: Former WH economist
Former Council of Economic Advisers acting Chairman Tyler Goodspeed discusses how inflation could look in 2023 following the release of the December CPI.
Yellen rejects minting $1T platinum coin to avoid US debt ceiling as a 'gimmick'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed the idea of minting a $1 trillion platinum coin to raise the debt limit without Congress as a "gimmick" that the Fed may not agree with.
As US nears debt limit, political frictions raising alarms
Washington (AP) — The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default is in the offing, and frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether the United States can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department projected that the federal government on Thursday would reach its legal borrowing capacity of $38.381 trillion, an artificially imposed cap that lawmakers have increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s. Markets so far remain calm, given that the government can temporarily rely on accounting...
Will we see a recession in 2023? Tulane University professor has the answer
It seems like we’ve been hearing about an impending economic recession for a long time now. During 2022, talk of a recession came every time the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates to help bring down inflation.
