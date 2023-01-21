Read full article on original website
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Accused serial carjackers hide in freezer in effort to get away from US Capitol police
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said officers arrested two men wanted for a series of carjackings. Before their arrests, the men hit in a restaurant’s outdoor freezer. USCP said an officer who was in the 100 block of E St. NW saw a sedan believed to be connected to a […]
Rapist who attacked woman on his wedding day in Las Vegas gets no jail time
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Washington man who raped a woman on the morning of his own wedding in Las Vegas will spend no time behind bars, according to court documents. Omar Delaney was arrested in the early morning hours of April 20, 2022, the day of his wedding, for raping a woman who had […]
Officer Stabbed In The Face Attempting To Apprehend Wanted Woman In DC: Police
An officer was stabbed in the face by an unruly suspect over the weekend in Washington, DC who now faces fresh charges, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.Northeast, DC resident Tanesha Davis has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident that played out on Saturd…
D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in Southeast, D.C. on January 19th and January 20th. Both of these burglaries took place at the 1800 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. Last Thursday morning, at 12:16 am, the burglar entered an establishment, stole items, and left the scene. The next morning, at 3:27 am the suspect gained entry into another establishment, stole property and left the scene again. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post D.C. Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
CBS News
'They took my baby': Baltimore County community mourns death of 10th-grade student to gun violence
BALTIMORE – A community is mourning the death of another Baltimore County teenager who was killed over the weekend to gun violence. The 15-year-old, a 10th-grade student at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was killed Saturday evening in a neighborhood off of Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill. Lamar Leslie-Allen...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect on run in shooting ‘incorrectly’ released from jail after arrest
(Updated 4:45 p.m.) The 27-year-old suspect in a West End Shooting on Jan. 15 was “mistakenly released” from the Prince George’s County jail five days after the offense, according to Alexandria Police. Police released the identity of the suspect, Brian Wardell Morris, who is wanted for allegedly...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
Armed carjacking suspects arrested after leading police on a chase through DC
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Detectives claim the pursuit started on E Street and ended on C Street, Northwest. The chase began when U.S. Capitol Police officers said they spotted a...
fox5dc.com
Driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County in custody
The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody. Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him.
Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Silver Spring
USPIS Graphic (h/t @MoCoPGNews & @CordellTraffic)
3 men from Washington, DC indicted for stealing $32,000 in goods from Gucci store in Wrentham
BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., area for stealing more than $32,000 in high-end items from the Gucci outlet store in Wrentham, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were...
NBC Washington
Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case
A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday. The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.
