TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new business deal will allow for the expansion of Dorsett Automotive with their new purchase of Vigo Dodge. Dorsett Automotive President Brian Dorsett says the purchase will create an expansion of business opportunities and an increased inventory selection. The increased inventory will include various sports cars, one-ton, three-quarter ton, and diesel trucks among many other makes and models. Dorsett added that a lot of used cars and trucks will also be available.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO