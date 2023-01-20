Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Bruceville woman crowned as Illiana Watermelon Queen
FRENCH LICK, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Over seven thousand acres of watermelons are produced in the Wabash Valley and about 70 percent of those melons are grown in Knox County. That’s according to Illiana Watermelon Association. This past weekend the I.W.A. held its annual convention in French Lick. One...
1027wbow.com
Indiana man dead in Texas crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
1027wbow.com
1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue for a small aircraft crash on the railroad tracks. Around 4:45 p.m.,...
1027wbow.com
Vigo County official details storm coverage plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Highway Department has spent the past several days gearing up for this week’s winter storm. Highway director Larry Robbins said they will have crews working 12-hour shifts, starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. “It looks like the most intensity we’re going...
1027wbow.com
United Way of the Wabash Valley holds $10K giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley held its annual $10,000 dollar giveaway drawing Monday. Donors to the United Way were able to earn entries into the drawing based on the amount of money given to the organization over the last year. Of the...
1027wbow.com
ISU welcomes variety of animals to Tilson Auditorium
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An animal lineup of arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals made its way to Terre Haute Monday evening. The Wild World of Animals was at the Tilson Auditorium as part of the Performing Arts Series for Indiana State University. The presentation was an entertaining and educational show in an intimate setting which presents the natural behaviors of animals.
1027wbow.com
Man charged with shooting at FedEx driver pleads not guilty
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The man charged with shooting at a delivery driver while chasing him in a vehicle in Clay County has pleaded not guilty. According to publicly available court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel appeared in Clay County Circuit Court Tuesday morning. During the hearing, Tiefel, who is represented by attorney Mark Mullican, entered a plea of not guilty.
1027wbow.com
Greene County EMA preparing for winter storm
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast as a significant winter storm appears likely to have a major impact on the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. “Old Man Winter is about to remind us he is still around,” said Roger Axe, Director,...
1027wbow.com
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical...
1027wbow.com
INDOT well-prepared for the upcoming snowfall
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the INDOT Southwest District, crews have been working hard to prepare for the upcoming snow and winter weather expected to hit the Wabash Valley this week. INDOT Southwest Public Relations Director Gary Brian said they’ve been doing a lot of preparations over the...
1027wbow.com
Vigo County School Corporation details efforts on diversity, inclusion
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Corporation Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz announced on Monday the corporation had implemented a diversity task force in response to issues of racial harassment at West Vigo High School last year. Balitewicz had detailed plans for the task force at the last...
1027wbow.com
Dorsett Automotive to expand business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new business deal will allow for the expansion of Dorsett Automotive with their new purchase of Vigo Dodge. Dorsett Automotive President Brian Dorsett says the purchase will create an expansion of business opportunities and an increased inventory selection. The increased inventory will include various sports cars, one-ton, three-quarter ton, and diesel trucks among many other makes and models. Dorsett added that a lot of used cars and trucks will also be available.
1027wbow.com
With snow on the way EMA says to be prepared
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a round of snowfall expected to deposit a good amount of snow around the Wabash Valley this week, local emergency management is sounding the alarm. Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Axe is advising residents to prepare ahead of time ahead of...
1027wbow.com
One of Rolling Stone Magazine’s top drummers makes appearance at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A very well known drummer who was listed on Rolling Stone Magazine’s top “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time” list, made an appearance in Terre Haute Tuesday evening. Kenny Aronoff spoke at the Tilson Auditorium as part of ISU’s speaker series....
Comments / 0