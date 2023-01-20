Unique items and tastes at Thrifting & CO.ffee

A first step inside the door of Thrifting and CO.ffee greets you with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and unique items to satisfy your shopping needs. TRIBUNE PHOTO / RYLEIGH STEGALL

A first step inside the door of Thrifting and CO.ffee greets you with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and unique items to satisfy your shopping needs. TRIBUNE PHOTO / RYLEIGH STEGALL Thrifting and CO.ffee is conveniently located in the downtown business district, next door to The Alley on 3rd Street. TRIBUNE PHOTO / RYLEIGH STEGALL

Strong coffee, antique finds, and a warm open atmosphere, that is what you will find when you walk in the doors of one of Mount Pleasant’s newest businesses. Thrifting and CO.ffee is not only a wonderful stop for amazing coffee but it also has unique items to thrift. Genesis and Yoshlie (Bacon) Garcia came all the way from New Jersey. Both of them were radio broadcasters in New York for Spanish stations and the husband was also a DJ. They loved being radio broadcasters because of the mystery behind their work. The mystery was that nobody knew what they looked like, but they could connect with people from different cultures and multiple different people.

The couple then realized that they were ready to live a calm and tranquil life. With one visit to Mount Pleasant, they knew this town was home. Mr. Garcia’s’ brother is the one who got them here and they love being in this community and town. They found a church, a place to live, and they got started working on their business.

They spent one month coming up with ideas for their shop and perfecting their coffee beans. They use a roastery out of Tyler, Tx and their coffee shop is the only one that used this blend of beans. Their coffee shop is just a taste of what they have to offer. While Mrs. Garcia perfects their coffee, her husband is all about thrifting. He goes all over to find unique items such as garage sales, storage auctions, and many other places. The atmosphere is unique because when you walk in you feel the warmth and feel welcomed. This is just what they want you to feel. Genesis and Yoshlie Garcia welcome everyone to come and try their pastries, empanadas, coffee, and everything else they have to offer. They are absolutely enjoying living and working in Mount Pleasant and their children love it as well. They are truly genuine people and have a passion for what they do.

Thrifting & CO.ffee is located on 3rd Street next to The Alley. Their hours are Monday and Tuesday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 8:30 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. You can find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thriftingcoffee