Outdoors Briefs

“Mr. Crappie” Wally Marshall gets nod for Texas Hall of Fame

Texas crappie pro and tackle innovator Wally Marshall of Anna will be inducted to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in October. A plumber by trade and crappie fisherman at heart, Marshall is well known for the wide range of of baits, fishing rods, reels, lines and other fishing gear that wear the trademarked Mr. Crappie brand. COURTESY PHOTO / MATT WILLIAMS

“Mr. Crappie” is headed to the 2023 Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.

Mr. Crappie is the moniker pinned on Wally Marshall of Anna decades ago. And it stuck.

Marshall is a plumber by trade, but a crappie fisherman at heart. He’s made a big name for himself chasing crappie in fishing tournaments around the country, but is better known for the wide range of of baits, fishing rods, reels, lines and other gear that wear the trademarked Mr. Crappie brand.

Not everyone finds their niche’ life, but Marshall found his in a popular panfish that is fun to chase and even greater to eat. His knack for catching crappie and passion for promoting the sport led to the creation of the first Crappie Expo in 2019. The annual three-day consumer show in Branson, Missouri is highlighted by the Mr. Crappie $300,000 Invitational Tournament and the world largest crappie fry.

Marshall also is known for giving back to the fish community, teaching youths to fish and has a history of donating products and time to charitable organizations and events.

“Wally Marshall’s outstanding accomplishments as a trailblazer in the sport of crappie fishing are unparalleled,” said Dan Kessler, Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame selection committee chairman. “His leadership in bringing forth new ideas and innovative products to crappie fishing and the fishing community in general are second to none. On their own merits, these accomplishments warranted Wally’s consideration for membership in The Hall of Fame. However, it is Wally’s commitment to a lifelong passion for educating current and future anglers as well as the willingness to give his time and resources back to the fishing community that resulted in unanimous support for his induction to the Hall of Fame.”

Marshall will be the 38th member inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was founded in 1997. The ceremony will be held October 6 at a the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

Heck reels in top prize at ‘Rayburn BFL opener, Toyota Series coming

Hayden Heck of Lufkin weighed in 28 pounds, 11 ounces to top a field of 230 boaters in the MLF Phoenix Bass Bass Fishing League Cowboy Division season opener held January 8 Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

A California transplant and offshore specialist, Heck targeted hard bottom structure spots in 8-20 feet of water that were occupied by small groups of bass. He used a combination of crank baits, worms and jigs to do the damage. His sack was anchored by an 8 pound, 5 ounce ounce largemouth, the biggest bass of the event.

Heck earned $14,000 for the win, including $7,000 in contingency money for running a Phoenix boat.

“These spots were nothing special,” Heck told MLF. “It was just a lot of graphing to find the little areas that the fish get on in the winter time. I had three areas I felt really confident in, and there were little schools of four or five fish on them – nothing crazy.”

Heck is no stranger to the winner’s circle on ‘Rayburn. He also won the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division event there last May. That win paid $75,300, including a $35,000 Phoenix contingency bonus.

The popular Toyota Series opens its 2023 season January 25-27 on Sam Rayburn. Anglers are anticipating a three-day shootout with number of patterns in play ranging from targeting shallow grass beds with lipless cranks and other moving baits to working offshore structure with deep cranks, Carolina rigs and jigs.

Daily weigh-ins will begin at 3 p.m. at Umphrey Family Pavilion.

Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.