Bogata, TX

Bulldogs edge Rebels; Rivercrest wins girls’ matchup, JV tilts at HB Homecoming

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZhPV_0kMYMHHO00 Rivercrest’s Anna Duvall chases Harts Bluff’s Kaylee Clay during Tuesday’s game. The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 56-22.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xMzc_0kMYMHHO00 Homecoming Queen and King Alex Ochoa and Isaac Anguiano TRIBUNE PHOTOS / QUINTEN BOYD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d98HZ_0kMYMHHO00 Rivercrest’s Cayden Williams and Harts Bluff’s Matthew Rowland battle under the basket during Tuesday’s game. The Bulldogs picked up the win over the Rebels, 50-42. TRIBUNE PHOTOS / QUINTEN BOYD
Body

Harts Bluff celebrated its second-ever Homecoming Tuesday night by welcoming a county neighbor to Bulldog Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs hosted Rivercrest in front of a packed house.

After recognition of the Homecoming Court – Homecoming King and Queen Isaac Anguiano and Alex Ochoa; Freshman Duke and Duchess Ethan Ortega and Janelle Lozano and Sophomore Duke and Duchess Thomas Orona and Isabella Morrow, the two schools tipped off in the district matchup.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Rebels jumped out to a 20-3 first quarter lead and picked up a 56-22 win to remain tied for first in district play ahead of their Friday matchup with fellow district unbeaten Clarksville.

Rivercrest extended the lead to 34-11 at the half and 41-19 after three quarters.

Selena Kelley led the way for Rivercrest, picking up a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals along with two assists. Anna Duvall added 17 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Alexis Case put in six points and Stoney Carey finished with four points and two steals. Anna Guest notched four points, three rebounds and three assists. Abigail Scott put up four points, four rebounds and three steals. Logan Huddleston added two points, three rebounds and two steals and Macy Childres added two points. Claire Grider pulled down two rebounds.

Alexa Arzate led Harts Bluff with 10 points. Kaitley Green added nine and Allie Mayfield finished with three.

The boys’ game was a matchup of two teams with similar styles and similar make-ups – almost literally. For example, both teams had two players named Cayden and two players named Kayden – Kayden Mason and Cayden James for Harts Bluff and Cayden Williams and Kayden Skaggs for Rivercrest.

The game itself was a rockfight as neither team could separate from the other.

It took a big shot from one of the Kayden/Caydens to allow Harts Bluff to extend the lead late as Mason hit a three with approximately 1:20 left in the game to help push Harts Bluff to a 50-42 win over Rivercrest.

The Rebels took a one-point lead after the first quarter and led by five going into the fourth while the Bulldogs led at the half by two in an electric game.

Avyn Carrington, whose family offered him an incentive prior to the game for every point he scored over 20 on the night, finished with a career-high 31 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Mason added 14, Cohen Williams put in three and Layken Adair finished with two.

Tre Williams had a double-double for Rivercrest with 18 points and 10 rebounds, also finishing with two blocks. Zane Dees added eight points, two rebounds and two assists. JaQuan Brown put up four points and four rebounds. Noah Altal added four points, three rebounds and two assists. Mark Grider finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists and Williams finished with four points and three rebounds. Chase Duffer pulled down four rebounds and Skaggs finished with two assists.

In the JV games, the JV Rebels won over the Bulldogs, 59-25. Connor Herring led Rivercrest with 18 points. Blake McNary put in 13. Mason Scott finished with 11. Chance Duffer scored seven, both Reese Case and Ayden Bell finished with four and Cameron Lowe added two.

Dennis Mars led Harts Bluff with seven points. Jacob Lilly put in six, Collin Hosterman added four, both Joey Bell and Liam Cobb scored three and Cameron Erwin scored two.

The JV Lady Rebels also notched the win over Harts Bluff, 33-19. Madison Tippit and Jayme McCarter led Rivercrest with nine points each. Kate Ross finished with seven, Diana Kelley added six and Ramsey Blagg put in two.

Jaci Caplinger led Harts Bluff with 10 points. Paislee Marshall added five and both Jadyn Bragg and Fernanda Melendez scored two.

Harts Bluff traveled to Maud Friday and will play at James Bowie Tuesday.

Rivercrest hosted Clarksville Friday and will host Detroit Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant Tribune

Mount Pleasant Tribune

