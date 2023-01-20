ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Tigers 1-2 at MSU; Lady Tigers 1-1-1 in Shreveport, battle PG to 0-0 draw

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 3 days ago
Both Mount Pleasant soccer teams hit the road for tournament play last weekend, with the Tigers heading to Wichita Falls for the Midwestern State Tournament and the Lady Tigers traveling across the state line to Shreveport for the Shreveport Showcase.

The Tigers finished 1-2 in their three games. The team won their opener against Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 4-0.

The Tigers then took a tough loss against Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3-0. Mount Pleasant was edged in their finale by Rock Hill, 1-0.

The Lady Tigers started the Showcase against Caddo Magnet, falling to the Lady Mustangs in a back and forth matchup, 4-3. Mount Pleasant then took on Captain Shreve, tying the Lady Gators, 1-1.

In their finale, the Lady Tigers shut out Airline, 2-0.

The Lady Tigers returned home to take on Pleasant Grove Tuesday, finishing up with a 0-0 draw against the Lady Hawks.

The Tigers will travel to Collin County to take part in the Melissa/Anna Tournament this weekend, taking on Melissa, Amarillo Caprock and Frisco Independence. The JV Tigers will play in Princeton against Irving MacArthur, Denton Ryan, Princeton, Byron Nelson, Celina, and Aubrey.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Sulphur Springs Tuesday. The JV Lady Tigers will play in the Longview Showcase this weekend against Tyler Legacy, Kilgore and Nacogdoches.

Both teams open district Jan. 27 with the Tigers traveling to Marshall and the Lady Tigers hosting the Lady Mavs.

