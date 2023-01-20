ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

MPHS Cheerleaders finish UIL Spirit State Championships as Top 20 in 5A-DII

By News Staff
Mount Pleasant Tribune
Mount Pleasant Tribune
 3 days ago
The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders competed in the UIL Spirit State Championships on January 13-14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. MPHS competed in the 5A division II category in band chant, fight song, and crowd leading.

Day one saw 71 teams in 5A division II vying for a top 20 placement and advancement to finals on day two. At the end of prelims, MPHS qualified for finals in the 11th position and would compete again the next day. On day two, an early movement by a spotter would cost them a huge deduction in the safety category. MPHS Cheer finished the UIL Spirit State Championships as the 18th ranked 5A division II cheer squad in the state of Texas.

“I am so proud of how this team performed and represented Mount Pleasant at the State Championships,” said MPHS Cheer Coach, Karissa Lopez. “I knew we were a top 10 team this year, and when we were not called out, I knew something had happened. Sadly, the deduction took us out of the Top 10, but as a team, it taught us so much and helped us get closer. We have begun to be recognized by top teams and coaches, and that means so much to our organization. It was an honor to compete with the best in Texas, and we are thrilled to be considered one of those teams.”

Competing for Tiger Cheer were seniors Jillian Adair (Captain), Morgan Brooks, Ethan Easley, and Emily Shelton, juniors Hannah Anderson (Captain), Madison Cooper, Caroline Currey, Layken Fortenberry, Alexa Gamble, Abigail Gutierrez, Kennady Mayben, Johana Perales, and Allie Sloan (Captain), sophomores Kate Ball, Madison Hargrove, Addyson Long, Avanleigh Thomas, Kit Thompson, and Kadence Wetherall, and freshmen Sanniyah Crabtree, Aaliyah Delarosa, Ava True Fite (JV Captain), Amrie Loftin, Kynslee Mayben, Carmandy Rocha, and Chloe Smith. MPHS cheer will wrap up their competition season in February at the UCA High School Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

